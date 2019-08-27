Las Vegas Valley’s excessive heat watch might be extended

There is no relief this week from the blistering late-summer weather conditions affecting the Las Vegas Valley.

An excessive heat warning is set to expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, but could be extended by the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

There is no relief coming this week from the blistering late-summer weather affecting the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday reached a high of 109, one degree shy of the record for the day, set in 2017. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist John Adair said.

“We’ll look at the situation on Wednesday morning, and the warning could be extended,” he said.

Wednesday also is expected to reach a high of 109, followed by highs of 107 Thursday through Sunday.

Overnight lows are above-normal as well, with low 80s forecast early this week and upper 70s for the second half of the week.

Cloud cover by early next week could bring some relief, with no rain forecast for the valley.

“We haven’t seen much of that this month, but skies could have some clouds later Sunday or Monday,” Adair said, noting that there could be a slight chance of rain in the Spring Mountains early next week.