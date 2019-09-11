Las Vegas Valley’s temperature set to surpass 100 this weekend

Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal Wednesday across the Las Vegas Valley, and winds will be much calmer.

Gusty winds experienced Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley will give way to calmer conditions on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Skies will be sunny with high temperatures in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures are below normal for this time of year, but by the end of the week highs should rise to around 100 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Also according to the weather service:

Wednesday reached a high of 91, five degrees below the average of 96 for the time of year.

Skies were set to be clear Wednesday night, with a low around 68. Winds will be about 10 mph.

Thursday will be the start of a warming trend with highs around 94, followed by highs of 98 on Friday, and 102 on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will drop again on Monday to about 96.

No precipitation is in the forecast during that period, and lows will be in the high 60s to mid-70s.