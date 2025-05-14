Las Vegas veterinarian died by suicide, coroner says

Shawn Frehner, 56, was reported missing April 6 after a Pahrump resident accused him of mistreating her horse.

CCSD board may vote on $5M plan to fix A/C issues that left classrooms overheated in ’24

A Red Rock Search and Rescue Mobile Command trailer is stationed near the Las Vegas Boat Harbor within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in search for missing veterinarian Shawn Frehner on April 8, 2025, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This screenshot of an Instagram post from the National Park Service on Friday, April 11, 2025, shows missing Las Vegas veterinarian Shawn Frehner. (National Park Service via Instagram)

A Las Vegas equine veterinarian whose body was found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area died by suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Shawn Frehner, 56, was reported missing April 6 after a Pahrump resident accused him of mistreating her horse. A video circulated on social media showed a man purported to be Shawn Frehner interacting with the horse named Big Red and at one point kicking it in the jaw when it was on the ground. Frehner died due from drowning and pentobarbital use, the coroner’s office said.

A missing persons report released by the Metropolitan Police on April 10 stated that Frehner left behind his wallet, keys and a cellphone inside his unoccupied truck found at the Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead.

The National Park Service led a multi-agency search that included the Nevada Department of Wildlife and volunteers from Las Vegas-based Red Rock Search and Rescue.

Frehner’s father, Rex Frehner, told police his son did not have a history of medical or mental health conditions and “has never made any threats to hurt himself or anyone else,” according to the missing persons report. Rex Frehner said he believed his son owned a gun, but the father was unsure whether he would have taken it with him to the lake.

Authorities said Frehner’s body was found on April 18 near the Boulder Islands within Lake Mead, and he was identified using dental records.

Days before the search for Shawn Frehner, a criminal complaint filed by Pahrump resident Shawna Gonzalez alleged he had mistreated her horse. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed to the Pahrump Valley Times that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office had received Gonzalez’s complaint of felony animal abuse and was investigating.

Those posts shared by Gonzalez include what purports to be a lengthy apology and explanation by Shawn Frehner of what happened. He described Big Red as a wild horse that was dangerously aggressive and unresponsive to sedatives he had administered to prepare him for gelding.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.