Las Vegas Videos of the Year – Best from Elaine Wilson

Former UNLV baseball coach speaks out after 2015 DUI arrest (above)

This was the first time disgraced former baseball coach Tim Chambers spoke about his DUI arrest and battle with alcoholism. He was able to really open up to Ed Graney, explaining what led to his downward spiral and his determination to coach again. This video was a finalist for top sports video in the 2017 Editor and Publisher awards.

A day in the life of a Cirque du Soleil aerialist

When I first moved to Vegas, the first show I saw was Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil. Brandon Pereyda stood out to me as one of the most visually compelling people I’ve met, and he’s one of the few Cirque performers born and raised in Las Vegas. His story on his ascension to Las Vegas fame drew me in, and getting a behind-the-scenes look of him preparing for a show helped capture his passion.

50 Dead, 400 Injured at Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas

As most of my colleagues did, I mobilized after hearing reports of an active shooter on the Strip. After a long night jumping to various scenes surrounding the shooting area, I came back to the newsroom to record this segment. The first time it was recorded, around 3 a.m., we reported that 20 were dead and 200 were injured. Less than five minutes after we stopped, Sheriff Joe Lombardo reported new numbers. It was the first time I cried that night, fully understanding the magnitude of what was happening. Shortly after, we recorded the segment you see here.

About Elaine Wilson

Elaine Wilson has brought her background in broadcast journalism to the Review-Journal’s online desk. Joining the RJ in July 2016, she helped pave the way for daily video content and live streaming to the website. Wilson was a co-anchor of a sports news show that was named the top college sports show in the U.S. Wilson, a Boise, Idaho native, graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in sports broadcasting.