Las Vegas weather will yield to cold front by Wednesday night

The tranquil weather of recent days is about to change in the Las Vegas Valley.

Pleasant Las Vegas weather will give way to a cold front arriving from the north by mid-week. It could bring winds gusts up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures slightly above normal are forecast Tuesday with a high near 92, about 5 to 7 degrees above the normal of 85. Winds will be up to 5-7 mph.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s, with southwest winds about 5-9 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and red flag warning that will be in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday in the valley and throughout Southern Nevada. Winds could be 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The red flag warning means critical fire conditions are present.

A potent cold front will move into the valley Wednesday night or Thursday, said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. The high for Wednesday will be about 89, and Thursday’s high will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

No precipitation is expected from the front.

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph on Thursday, and overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s on Friday morning.

Highs should rise back into the upper 70s to low 80s on the weekend with lows around 50.

