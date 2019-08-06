Las Vegas welcomes new cat cafe, Rescued Treasures

Las Vegas welcomed Rescued Treasures — currently Nevada’s only cat cafe — as it opened its doors Tuesday.

Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, currently Nevada's only cat caffe, opened Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The cafe allows visitors to have a snack or drink while hanging out with friendly felines. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Adoptable kittens play at the Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteer Kali Waddilove holds an adoptable kitten at the Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteer Carl Fruge sips a cup of tea at the Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaisa Maestas, 13, plays with an adoptable cat at the Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Maestas and her family drove from California to visit the cafe on it's soft launch out of love for cats. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adoptable kittens play at the Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaisa Maestas, 13, pets an adoptable cat at the Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Maestas and her family drove from California to visit the cafe on it's soft launch out of love for cats. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaisa, left, and Malena Maestas, 13, get their photo taken during the soft launch at the Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Visiting cat cafes is a hobby of the Maestas sisters, and they drove with their family from California to visit the new cafe. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Anaisa Maestas, 13, plays with an adoptable kitten at the Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Maestas and her family drove from California to visit the cafe on it's soft launch out of love for cats. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas welcomed Rescued Treasures – currently Nevada’s only cat cafe – as they opened their doors Tuesday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Las Vegas welcomed Rescued Treasures — currently Nevada’s only cat cafe — as it opened its doors Tuesday.

The cafe is the collaboration of more than 60 local animal coalitions.

Its goal is to help get the cats adopted by providing a more inviting space for people to come visit with the animals.

Visitors can sit, interact with the cats and kittens, while enjoying some food and drink.

It costs $10 an hour to do so, except during special events and cat yoga nights, which are $30.

Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe is located at 4155 N. Rancho Drive, #150.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.