Las Vegas welcomes new cat cafe, Rescued Treasures
Las Vegas welcomed Rescued Treasures — currently Nevada’s only cat cafe — as it opened its doors Tuesday.
Las Vegas welcomed Rescued Treasures — currently Nevada’s only cat cafe — as it opened its doors Tuesday.
The cafe is the collaboration of more than 60 local animal coalitions.
Its goal is to help get the cats adopted by providing a more inviting space for people to come visit with the animals.
Visitors can sit, interact with the cats and kittens, while enjoying some food and drink.
It costs $10 an hour to do so, except during special events and cat yoga nights, which are $30.
Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe is located at 4155 N. Rancho Drive, #150.
Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.