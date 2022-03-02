Las Vegas woman dies after being hit by a car last month

The crash occurred on Feb. 18 near Boulder Highway and East Russell Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas woman died after being hit by a vehicle last month, police said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old woman was hit by a 2002 Ford Explorer on Feb. 18 around 9:45 p.m. on Boulder Highway, north of East Russell Road. She was walking in the road outside a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the Ford.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the pedestrian as Markita Pope. She died at the hospital on Tuesday from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the Ford remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

