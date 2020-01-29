Las Vegas woman wins first Miss Africa Nevada contest

Six women competed for scholarship money Saturday at the first Miss Africa Nevada competition. Miss Ghana, UNLV and Liberty High School graduate Adwoa Fosu, won first place.

Miss Cameroon Queen Animia Moweta, who won an award for best talent, answers a question Jan. 25 at the Miss Africa Nevada 2020 competition at Clark County Library. (Brian Sandford/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BrianAtRJ1)

Miss Ghana Adwoa Fosu wears traditional clothing at the Miss Africa Nevada competition, held Jan. 25 in the theater at Clark County Library. Fosu was the overall winner of the event. (Brian Sandford/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BrianAtRJ1)

Miss Nigeria Kamryn James smiles during the traditional dress portion of the Miss Africa Nevada 2020 competition Jan. 25 at the theater at Clark County Library. She won the director’s award. (Brian Sandford/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BrianAtRJ1)

Miss Kenya Edna Wanane shows off her traditional dress at the Miss Africa Nevada 2020 competition Jan. 25 at the theater at Clark County Library. She won the community advocate award. (Brian Sandford/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BrianAtRJ1)

Miss Ethiopia Tsion Gizaw wears the dress that helped her win the best traditional outfit award Jan. 25 at the Miss Africa Nevada 2020 competition at Clark County Library. (Brian Sandford/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BrianAtRJ1)

Miss Cameroon Queen Animia Moweta wears a traditional dress at the Miss Africa Nevada 2020 competition Jan. 25 at the theater at Clark County Library. She won an award for best talent. (Brian Sandford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miss D.R. Congo Sandra Ngwasi walks in the parade of nations portion of the Miss Africa Nevada 2020 competition Jan. 25 at the theater at Clark County Library. She won awards for best evening gown and most inspirational platform. (Brian Sandford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six participants competed for scholarship money and were judged in part based on a talent performance; traditional and evening dresses; their answer to a question asked onstage; and their answer to a question asked the day before the event, said Gloria Mensah, the executive director of the Utah-based presenting organization GK Folks Foundation.

Fosu, of Las Vegas, also was named Miss Congeniality and won in the best ambassador to her country and best in interview categories. She represented Ghana. Miss Nigeria Kamryn James finished second overall and won the director’s award; Miss D.R. Congo Sandra Ngwasi finished third and won the best evening gown and most inspirational platform categories; Miss Ethiopia Tsion Gizaw was named best in traditional outfits; Miss Kenya Edna Wanane won the community advocate award; and Miss Cameroon Queen Animia Moweta won for best talent.

Mensah said her group coordinated with the African Diaspora of Las Vegas on the contest and contacted African-owned stores and restaurants about spreading the word. The nonprofit GK Folks Foundation lists the mission of Miss Africa Nevada as promoting diverse African culture, teaching the public about Africa’s heritage and providing scholarship opportunities for young African women living in the United States.

Mensah estimated that 280 people attended Saturday’s competition, adding that it’s set to be annual. For more information, call Mensah at 808-237-0543.

Contact Brian Sandford at bsandford@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4531. Follow @BrianAtRJ1 on Twitter.