Las Vegas Year in Photos – Best from Joel Angel Juarez

Browse through the best photographs of 2017 from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer Joel Angel Juarez.

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ariel Torres, 4, left, and Leander Martinez, 4, right, both of Las Vegas, sit next to an altar during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Garrett Smith of Rexburg, Idaho is kicked by More Big Bucks in the bull riding event during the fifth night of the 59th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21), left, Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), center, and Arizona Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder (8), right, chase after the puck during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57), center, is punched by Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller (86), right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 3-1. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Brian Washington (32) gets a rebound during the fourth quarter of a basketball game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Cimarron-Memorial won 66-52. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Frankie Collins (1) holds onto the ball as players from Liberty attempt to steal it during the third quarter of a basketball game at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Brad Tavares, left, prepares to punch Thales Leites, right, as he lies on the ground during the third round of the preliminary middleweight bout of UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Police use pepper spray to disperse a fight between Canyon Springs and Basic Academy's football teams at the end of a game at Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Canyon Springs won 15-20. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ramses Palma celebrates during a baseball game between the Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Aguilas de Mexicali at the Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The American flag is displayed on the hockey ring during a ceremony honoring victims and first responders of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rapper Jay-Z performs in concert during his "4:44" Tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Winston Williams, 50, of Las Vegas, smokes a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jessica Reyes of Las Vegas, 7, holds a candle as she walks past crosses honoring the victims of Sunday night's shooting during a vigil at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ammon Bundy embraces his children outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Bundy was released from jail Thursday morning. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

“It wasn’t until later that night after I had already transmitted the photos, that I found out that the light display at the Raiders groundbreaking event was also a tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting. The lights remained on throughout the night and could be visible from miles away. When I got home, I found myself on my front porch just staring at the 58 lights grouped together as the lonesome light from the Luxor also shined across from it.”

Joel Angel Juarez joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a photo intern in August. He is currently studying journalism and international relations at San Francisco State University with an expected graduation in 2018.

Prior to beginning his internship at the RJ, he freelanced for ZUMA Press, Anadolu Agency and occasionally for the San Francisco Examiner, San Francisco Chronicle and the Associated Press, among others. His internship ends Jan. 1 as he heads back to San Francisco to complete his final year of college.