Lee Canyon begins phased opening on Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 4:08 pm
 
Machine-made snow spills onto the Lee Canyon slopes. The Rabbit Peak area with terrain suitable ...
Machine-made snow spills onto the Lee Canyon slopes. The Rabbit Peak area with terrain suitable for younger and skiers of all levels will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, as the resort in the Spring Mountains plans to phase in different areas as weather allows. (Lee Canyon photo)

Machine-made snow spills onto the Lee Canyon slopes. The Rabbit Peak area with terrain suitable for younger and skiers of all levels will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, as the resort in the Spring Mountains plans to phase in different areas as weather allows. (Lee Canyon photo)

The Rabbit Peak area at Lee Canyon offers terrain suitable for beginning and other levels of skiers and snowboarders. It opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (Lee Canyon photo)

Snow lovers, it’s time for some fun.

Above normal temperatures and no storms have slowed the opening of the winter sports season in Southern Nevada, but Lee Canyon begins a phased opening at 9 a.m. Friday. The Rabbit Peak quad chairlift will open as well as base area amenities such as food and beverage, retail, and gear rentals.

“Recently, temperatures were finally cold enough overnight and during the day to begin snow-making,” Jim Seely, the resort’s director of marketing, said. “Since Rabbit Peak is a smaller area, it’s ready first. Our snow-making team is working hard on the upper mountain, and more terrain will open in the days ahead.”

The Rabbit Peak chair serves the beginner terrain, ideal for anyone learning and for kids.

For the first time this winter, children aged 12 and under ski and board for free with Lee Canyon’s all-new Power Kids Pass. Adults must register children for the pass online and before their visit.

The warm weather may have slowed the start of snow fun, but it wasn’t all bad news.

Dry fall weather allowed the resort to complete its $7 million in capital improvement projects.

“From the moment guests arrive on the property this season, they’ll notice upgrades that make their experience smoother and more fun,” Seely said.

New amenities include a 450-stall parking lot, making access to Rabbit Peak more convenient. In the Rabbit Peak area is a new 500-foot conveyor lift that operates like an airport moving walkway. It will transport people to the new Ponderosa quad chair without guests having to remove their skis or boards.

Daily lift tickets should be purchased online and in advance at leecanyonlv.com. Before traveling to Lee Canyon, guests should check road conditions at NVroads.com.

Las year the resort had its biggest total snowfall ever at 266 inches and didn’t close until Mother’s Day.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

