Lee Canyon to open all lifts, trails Friday for first time in a decade

Lee Canyon will open its entire mountain — all lifts and trails — when the 2025-26 winter season begins Friday, marking the resort’s first full opening day in more than 10 years.

The resort said recent storms and expanded snowmaking allowed crews to prepare the full mountain ahead of schedule.

“This week’s storms were timed perfectly, and our snowmaking team has been instrumental in making this historic moment possible,” general manager Josh Bean said in a news release announcing the opening. “Lee Canyon is fully committed to giving people the freedom to ski—from the very first day our lifts start spinning.”

The resort is rolling out several upgrades this season, including two new surface lifts that bring its total to seven, expanded terrain in the West Bowl area and enhanced snowmaking. The improvements are part of a $1 million investment for the season. Lee Canyon says it has invested more than $18 million since 2019.

Lee Canyon is also releasing a limited number of discounted daily lift tickets, with prices starting as low as $14. Holiday weekend tickets will start at $35. Advance-purchase rentals will cost $19 for adults and $9 for kids.

New lifts this season include Rapid Fire, a movable rope tow designed to serve the main terrain park, and a new magic carpet on Rabbit Peak intended to ease congestion for beginners. Several new trails will debut in the West Bowl area, accessed from the Bluebird chair.

The upgrades follow additions made since Mountain Capital Partners acquired the resort in 2023, including a surface lift and a quad chair installed last season. Other recent improvements include expanded parking, the opening of the Hillside Lodge in 2019 and the launch of a downhill mountain bike park in 2022.

Lee Canyon, located about an hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, averages more than 129 inches of annual snowfall and operates year-round.