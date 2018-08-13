Less than 1K without power after weekend storms in Las Vegas

Less than than 1,000 NV Energy customers were still without power Monday morning after a weekend storm damaged power lines and equipment.

Powerful winds launched a metal shed into a string of power lines near Bruce and Fremont streets, leading to outages in the surrounding area, according to the power company.

At 7:45 a.m. Monday there were still about 865 customers without power in Clark County.

The largest outage at that time was in 89118 zip code, which covers part of the south valley, with about 330 customers without power. According to NV Energy, power went out Friday morning after a crash damaged equipment on Oquendo Road near Dean Martin Drive.

About 200 customers were without power in the 89101 area code, which covers the eastern central valley.

In the 89110 zip code, which covers a portion of the east valley from North Pecos Road to east of Hollywood Boulevard, about 813 people were without power around 3 a.m. Monday. Only 37 customers remain without power around 7:45 a.m.

More than 60,000 customers lost power in the Las Vegas Valley following the storm in what NV Energy vice president of operations Kevin Geraghty said might have been “our largest outage ever.”

Geraghty told the Review-Journal on Sunday that NV Energy crews from Reno and Carson City will begin work on Monday to repair damaged power lines and restore power.

Clark County opened four shelters to help house those affected by the outages. Two shelters at Walnut Community Center and Winchester Community Center closed at 8 p.m., but shelters at Cambridge Recreation Center and Pearson Community Center stayed open through the night.

Any residents affected by the outages who need transportation to a shelter can call Nevada 2-1-1 or NV Energy Customer Service at 702-402-5555.

