Lightning-caused fire burns 3K acres near Mesquite

A fire started Monday by lightning has burned about 3,000 acres in the Virgin Mountains southeast of Mesquite.

A fire started by lightning on Sept. 21, 2020, has burned 3,000 acres in the Virgin Mountains about 10 miles southeast of Mesquite, Nevada. (Bureau of Land Management)

30 firefighters assigned to the Virgin Mountain Fire, with air attack platform, Single Engine Air Tankers, helicopter and wildland fire engines. Avoid Lime Kiln Canyon (SR 242) fire traffic will be heavy along that route.https://t.co/WFpdgSfKMj — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) September 23, 2020

The fire is burning in brush on steep terrain about 15 miles southeast of Mesquite near the Nevada-Arizona state line. No structures have been threatened and there are no road closures, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire is burning short grass and chaparral, said the BLM incident commander. Continued hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to produce moderate to extreme fire behavior with wind and slope driven runs.

Dubbed the Virgin Mountain Fire, about 30 firefighters have been assigned to the fire.

A single-engine air tanker, helicopters, fire engines and abut 30 firefighters are being used to fight the fire.

Motorists are urged to avoid Lime Kiln Canyon Road, Nevada Route 242, as fire traffic will be heavy along that route.

