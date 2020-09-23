70°F
Lightning-caused fire burns 3K acres near Mesquite

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2020 - 5:20 am
 
Updated September 23, 2020 - 5:35 am

A fire started Monday by lightning has burned about 3,000 acres in the Virgin Mountains southeast of Mesquite.

The fire is burning in brush on steep terrain about 15 miles southeast of Mesquite near the Nevada-Arizona state line. No structures have been threatened and there are no road closures, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire is burning short grass and chaparral, said the BLM incident commander. Continued hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to produce moderate to extreme fire behavior with wind and slope driven runs.

Dubbed the Virgin Mountain Fire, about 30 firefighters have been assigned to the fire.

A single-engine air tanker, helicopters, fire engines and abut 30 firefighters are being used to fight the fire.

Motorists are urged to avoid Lime Kiln Canyon Road, Nevada Route 242, as fire traffic will be heavy along that route.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

