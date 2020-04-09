Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
A food distribution for Las Vegans in need prompted a line of cars to form for miles in central Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
A food distribution for Las Vegans in need prompted a line of cars to form for miles in central Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
Motorists were observed forming a line of cars stretching from Palace Station at Rancho Drive all the way past Valley View Boulevard.
The food distribution is at Palace Station. Last week there was a line of cars at least 4 miles long for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper at the scene confirmed the line was formed for people looking to pick up food as part of an assistance program.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.