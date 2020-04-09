Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas

A food distribution for Las Vegans in need prompted a line of cars to form for miles in central Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

People in their cars lining up for food distribution in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 9, 2020 (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A line of cars estimated at several miles long line West Sahara Avenue as occupants wait for food assistance on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A line of cars estimated at several miles long line West Sahara Avenue as occupants wait for food assistance on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A food distribution for Las Vegans in need prompted a line of cars to form for miles in central Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Motorists were observed forming a line of cars stretching from Palace Station at Rancho Drive all the way past Valley View Boulevard.

The food distribution is at Palace Station. Last week there was a line of cars at least 4 miles long for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper at the scene confirmed the line was formed for people looking to pick up food as part of an assistance program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.