43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Bob Morris

Citrus plants have different tolerances to winter cold

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

I receive quite a few questions regarding growing citrus in the Las Vegas Valley. Some people even accuse me of not telling people to plant citrus here. That’s far from the truth.

But you should be aware there are two strikes against citrus growing well in the Mojave Desert. It’s your job, after you are aware of that, to make the right decisions and provide the care needed by them.

First, as I tell many of my students, when we choose plants that are not 100 percent compatible with our desert climate, it will cost you in personal time, energy and money to grow them here. This isn’t the same as telling people not to plant them. I just want you to be cautious and successful at the same time.

The first strike against citrus is their variable tolerance to freezing temperatures during the winter. Different citrus varieties have different tolerances to winter cold.

Plant them in the warmest part of your landscape and keep them out of the way of cold winter winds. This may require establishing some attractive man-made windbreaks to prevent wind from causing damage.

The second strike is when they flower. Oftentimes citrus trees flower in early spring, when very light freezing temperatures are possible. If freezing temperatures occur when they are producing flower buds or small fruit, tolerance to these freezing temperatures is practically nil.

This is the primary reason for the erratic production of a fruit crop by one of our most popular lemons, Meyer, even though it’s one of the most freeze-tolerant citrus plants. The tree survives, but the crop doesn’t.

All citrus trees are subtropical. Most do very well on our farm in the Philippines, where it is tropical. We don’t have the same problems with low temperatures that wreak havoc on these trees in our much colder desert climate.

Plant citrus in your landscape, have fun and enjoy their production. But do it wisely. Understand the limitations of your landscape and the limitations of these fruit trees. Find or create warm pockets where you can successfully grow citrus. Finding or creating these microclimates will produce the highest quality food possible for you to enjoy, be successful at and produce fruit more frequently.

Q: My oranges haven’t ripened on my 2-year-old tree. Some are green and others yellowish with very hard skin, and last year’s fruit wasn’t very sweet or soft. Should I cover them at night if it will be freezing?

A: The fruit of many oranges attached to the tree is damaged at temperatures of 30 degrees or a few degrees lower. The type or variety of sweet orange is highly variable to freezing temperatures. If you think winter temperatures will drop low enough for damage, then throw a sheet or blanket over the tree to protect it from cold and wind.

Go outside at night and look at the sky. Clear skies are more likely to contribute to lower temperatures than cloudy skies. If there is wind combined with freezing temperatures, fruit damage is worse.

Your oranges may not be ripe yet. Ripeness depends on the variety and when it’s supposed to be harvested. Cold weather will get them to turn orange as they ripen.

Oranges grown in tropical climates never turn orange when they are ripe. Consumers know this, and their green color is acceptable. If they are ripe enough, put them in a paper bag with a few ripe bananas for a day and they will soon turn orange.

My guess from their color is they should stay on the tree longer. If they are sweet, they may handle some temperatures down to about 28 F or so. Citrus grown commercially in the U.S. are found in Yuma, Arizona, the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, mid- to south Florida and Southern California. These places seldom freeze.

Ripe fruit handles temperatures a couple of degrees lower than unripe fruit because of their natural anti-freeze and higher sugar content. For sweeter oranges, lower temperatures by a few degrees are needed to freeze them. If you want to measure the sugar content, follow my blog and type in the word “refractometer” in the search line.

Our desert climate creates winter temperatures too low for growing and producing citrus. You might have a couple of warm winters in a row followed by low winter temperatures that may wipe out the citrus.

Will citrus grow here? Some years, depending on where they are planted and your choice in citrus. Will they produce fruit here? Sometimes, depending on when they flower and the temperatures just before and after flowering.

Talk to your neighbors and look around your neighborhood. If your neighbors were lucky at growing oranges, you might have the same luck. Be suspicious of neighborhoods that have no citrus growing in them at all. There might be a weather and climate-related reason for that, or you might be the pioneer who starts something.

Pay attention to the type or variety of orange you have. You call yours an “orange.” This orange has a name or variety besides just “orange.” These different varieties of oranges flower and are harvested at different times. Some perform better here than others.

The University of Arizona published a fact sheet that you can retrieve online called “Low Desert Citrus Varieties.” Use your favorite search engine and type in these words in quotations and look at the last two pages. This fact sheet tells you the harvest time for different varieties of citrus. Avoid varieties that are ready to harvest in the middle of December or later in the season.

Q: My crepe myrtle has not grown much since it was planted in 2012. I suspect it was not planted well in the beginning.

A: The lazy way to correct this problem is to put about a ½- to 1-inch layer of compost on the ground around the crepe myrtle 12 inches away from the trunk to about 3 feet away. Probably about 2 cubic feet of rich compost will do the trick. Occasionally water this compost, and it will sink into the soil and start improving your tree in about two years.

The faster way is to auger some holes around the trunk to about 12 inches deep and 6 to 12 inches apart. Water the area the same way. The compost will wash into these holes, and you’ll see a faster response by the plants.

It’s best to concentrate the augured holes or compost layer where irrigation water wets the soil. The compost will decompose, and the nutrients will reach the roots faster. Spreading it on the top of the soil will work, but it will take longer for the plant to get the benefits.

When you’re done doing that, cover the composted or augured area with wood chips about 3 to 4 inches deep. I would keep the wood chips about 6 inches away from the trunk.

To get free wood chips, call the master gardener helpline at 702-257-5555, but you’ll have to haul them yourself.

Looking at the picture you sent me of your crepe myrtle with all its growth at the top and no branches along the trunk for several feet, I would prune back the height. Hopefully this will force new growth lower on the trunk.

This new growth is encouraged to form new lower branches along the trunk. This new growth strengthens the trunk and causes the tree to grow greater in diameter and be healthier. You might not see much improvement for two or three years, so be patient.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting - VIDEO
A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video of fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, according to Las Vegas police. (Torrey Klover)
Basic assistant principal seen pushing student
In a video posted to Instagram in October, former Basic Academy of International Studies Assistant Principal Melanie Snively is seen pushing and grabbing a student in an attempt to redirect the minor to another part of the school. She says she ultimately regrets how she handled the situation (Instagram)
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Santa spread Christmas cheer
Santa Claus and the North Las Vegas Fire Department bring some holiday cheer to Teresa Gomez and her family. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters deliver presents to a displaced family
Santa Claus joins the Clark County Fire Department Fire Department to deliver presents to a family displaced by a fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
City opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after deadly apartment fire
City of Las Vegas is opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after Saturday's deadly Alpine Motel apartment fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shop with a Cop North Las Vegas
Some 42 kids and their families received $200 apiece in free presents thanks to the North Las Vegas Shop with a Cop program. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial Bowl Bridge
The Centennial Bowl bridge will be the second-longest bridge in Nevada at 2,635 feet long when complete. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memory of Pearl Harbor fading, warn last 2 survivors in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Lenoard Nielsen and Edward Hall, believed to be the last two survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor living in Las Vegas, aren’t sure that the lessons from the “date which will live in infamy” will withstand the test of time. (James Schaeffer, Briana Erickson, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash on Thanksgiving
A 27-year-old Las Vegas man had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed on Thanksgiving and killed a mother of three, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Whiteflies, such as these on a pomegranate bush, are hard to control. In small numbers, they ca ...
Control whiteflies as soon as you see them
By / RJ

Whiteflies are a bad insect problem for any plant. Their populations grow so quickly that small numbers lead to large numbers very fast. For that reason, it’s important to get them under control early, as soon as you see them.

Lantana's chances of survival are much better in the ground than if you leave them in container ...
Cutting tree roots always damages the tree
By / RJ

You can typically remove about one-third of the total tree roots with no problem. This is done sometimes when trenches are cut in the soil for burying irrigation lines. But when roots are cut, about one-third of the top should be removed as well.

The South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extensio ...
Deep watering stakes not necessarily needed for new tree
By / RJ

The annual South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices on the corner of Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Rosarians will be present to answer questions about growing roses in our hot desert climate and poor soils from 1 to 4 p.m.

Screwbean mesquite is easily recognized by the unusual pods. (Bob Morris)
Container trees have problems retaining water, fertilizer
By / RJ

Trees grown in containers are more finicky than those planted in the ground because the roots don’t have access to as much soil mass. The limited soil volume in containers makes watering and applying fertilizers more complicated; the tree runs out of both more quickly.