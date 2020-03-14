52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Bob Morris

Delay grape pruning as long as possible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

I finished pruning the more than 300 table and wine grapes Sunday at The Orchard at Ahern in downtown Las Vegas. New growth was just starting on a few of the vines.

I delay pruning grapes as long as possible in the spring to reduce disease possibilities and avoid any late spring frost damage after pruning. Immediately after pruning grapes, consider applying a fungicide to the vines if there were problems with grape bunch diseases last year. Repeat the fungicide application if it rains.

It’s normal for grapes to “bleed” after they have been pruned in the spring. Don’t worry. Water will stop coming from the pruning cuts when new growth appears.

Effective fungicide sprays for homeowners include the copper fungicides such as Bordeaux. Fungicides primarily protect new growth from getting infections primarily through the pruning cuts.

Unlike insecticides such as Sevin or even organic soap and water sprays, which kill insects, fungicides primarily suppress diseases and help keep these diseases from spreading to new growth. That’s why it’s important to repeat it after a rain, which can wash the fungicide from the vine.

Q: I am working on a new project serving middle and high school kids. The idea of fruit trees around their garden area came up, and I’m wondering what trees you would suggest. They will have approximately nine trees spaced on a grid.

A: Make sure the trees are spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart and are semi-dwarf. All fruit trees should be grafted onto dwarfing or semi-dwarfing rootstocks (Citation for stone fruit, M111 for apples, OHxF333 for pears). If you don’t know the rootstock, then the plant label should say “semi-dwarf” or “dwarf,” not “standard.”

Because these are kids and they are normally not in school from June to September, I would think you would avoid trees that produce fruit then. That still leaves you with early producers like May Pride, Early Grande, FlordaKing, FlordaPrince or Earlitreat peach; Flavorosa pluot; and Royal Rosa, Flavor Giant, Katy or Gold Kist apricot. They should produce fruit from late May until maybe early June.

For late-producing fruit trees, I would pick Pink Lady or Sundowner (red) or Mutsu (green) apple; Bartlett, Red Bartlett or Bosc pear, your favorite pomegranate; Flavor Grenade or Flavor Finale pluots; Emerald Beaut plum; and Giant Fuyu or any Fuyu or Chocolate persimmon.

I would suggest avoiding late-producing peach. I would avoid any nectarines because of the scarring of fruit from insects. Nectarines are difficult to produce without spraying for insects. No late peaches because there aren’t any good ones in my opinion. The best peaches are in late June, July and August.

Be careful not to plant fruit trees based upon recommendations from people not living in desert regions. The tree will most likely grow, but it’s more of a question about the quality of the fruit it produces. It’s different. An interesting exploration for these children would be to compare the quality of the fruit produced by their trees with the quality of fruit purchased at the grocery store.

Dave Wilson Nursery online has a harvest calendar that you can download to your computer for reference. The harvest schedule is for central California but is very close to harvest times in Southern Nevada with a few exceptions. Be careful of fruit recommendations from nondesert climates.

Q: I found some black spots at the base of my saguaro. I attempted to move it, and it wobbled back and forth. I’ll be taking it out this spring if you think that is what should be done.

A: The wobbling and appearance of black spots on the outside of the saguaro tell me that it’s probably getting watered too often and the water applied is too close to the trunk. Those black spots or cankers indicate an internal rotting of the tree.

That wobbling is bothersome to me. These plants need to be firmly anchored into the soil if they are to remain upright.

In nature, the roots of the saguaro might spread out eight times its height. That provides firm anchorage in the soil. To get this kind of anchorage, water needs to be applied deep and infrequently and at large distances from, and including, the plant.

That can be done in several ways. One method is to grow other plants coming from the same climate zone at different distances from the saguaro. Irrigation supplied to these plants will be enough to encourage the roots from the saguaro to spread out.

Enough water should be applied about a foot deep for the first couple of years. As the saguaro gets taller, this water should be applied so it percolates 2 to 3 feet deep.

Another method — and one that I really prefer — is to take a hose on a mechanical timer and inexpensive sprinkler and turn the water on for one hour. I would do this on both sides of the saguaro about 6 feet from the trunk with the water reaching the saguaro.

Do it three times: in early spring, once in the summer and again in the fall. The timing encourages root growth of desert plants but avoids the growth of Bermuda grass. If you see some Bermuda growing, whack the top off with a hoe or shovel as soon as you see it. Do this once a week until it’s gone.

You can find out more about this and what to do by Googling “University of Arizona” and “problems and pests of cacti.” Scroll down, and a link should appear that will take it to the publication on how to control diseases of agave, cacti and yucca. Make sure you use a sharp and sanitized knife.

It’s your call on whether to remove it or try to rescue it.

Q: I believe I have a Bears lemon tree. It was growing in the ground, then transplanted to a 22-inch planter last fall. For a variety of reasons, I finally transplanted it to my raised bed a few weeks ago and used the rejuvenate soil mix from ViraGrow. I cut off one-third of the top when moving it, but the leaves are still yellow, and I don’t see any new growth. I don’t believe the tree is dying, but it’s not healthy. Is it the soil?

A: First, not that it makes any difference, but if you have Bears, it might be a lime, not a lemon. That might affect when it’s harvested. The rejuvenate soil mix drains easily provided the hole drains water. If the hole drained water in six to eight hours, everything is fine. Just don’t water the tree every day.

The yellowing and poor growth are most likely from recovery from the damage during transplanting. Yellow older leaves stay yellow even if everything is wonderful.

Watch the new growth coming out. That’s the key. If the new growth is green and not yellow, that indicates the tree is doing well. The yellow leaves will be replaced visually by dark green leaves later.

Make sure you are not watering too often. I am watering established fruit trees with wood chips on top of the soil once a week all during February. This irrigation frequency is to push new growth and fruit production.

If trees were just planted (or transplanted), I water twice immediately after planting and then about twice a week, every three to four days, until new growth appears. Once strong new growth appears, once a week should be often enough until about mid-April if the soil is covered in wood chips.

Make sure the tree is staked solidly in the ground to keep the roots from moving during establishment. I use a 3- or 4-foot-long 3/16 rebar pounded in the ground right next to a new 5- or 15-gallon tree, and the tree is tied to it only for the first growing season. I tie the tree to the rebar tightly with stretchable green nursery tape.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

MOST READ
1
Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts due to coronavirus crisis
Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts due to coronavirus crisis
2
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
3
Effects of coronavirus fear hit Las Vegas economy hard
Effects of coronavirus fear hit Las Vegas economy hard
4
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
5
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
16 Coronavirus cases in Clark County
Health authorities on Friday announced eight new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 19, 16 in Clark County.
Clark County not planning to close schools because of coronavirus fears — yet - VIDEO
Whether Clark County schools will close over coronavirus concerns depends in part on having enough bus drivers to get kids to school and enough teachers to teach them, district representatives said Thursday, emphasizing that the final decision will rest with the Southern Nevada Health District. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus - VIDEO
Clark County schools is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events until further notice over coronavirus fears, the district said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus leaves Las Vegas quiet - VIDEO
COVID-19 is making an impact on the Las Vegas Strip. Usually filled with crowds and parties, the Strip is now quiet with empty lines, empty casino floors and little action along major party spots. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in parking lot - VIDEO
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a central Las Vegas parking lot Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, according to police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases. That makes five new cases in Clark County and seven in Nevada. (Michael Quine and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus latest updates - VIDEO
Review-Journal health reporter Mary Hynes discusses the latest updates on coronavirus in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, March 10, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds build Monday before rain in Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer)
We dance for Charlotte - VIDEO
This desire to help the Bush family led to a unique social media campaign – it’s called #WeDanceForCharlotte. Charlotte Bush and her brother, Alex, were hit by a driver as they walked home from school in February. Alex was killed and Charlotte was hospitalized. Dance instructor Nicole Blubaugh said people who want to show their support for the Bush family are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing with this hastag on social media spaces such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Glenn Puit and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco customers limited to 2 cases of water - VIDEO
Customers load their two-case limit of bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition - VIDEO
A Clark County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 remains in serious condition, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Confirmed coronavirus case in Southern Nevada - VIDEO
A man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas had been hospitalized in an isolation ward in a Las Vegas-area hospital. He is the first case of COVID-19 - coronavirus - in Southern Nevada, confirmed by the Southern Nevada Health District. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wildflowers at Lake Mead - VIDEO
The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is expecting an above-average year for wildflower blooms. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LDS Family Stores Supplies
Cory and Holly Steed as LDS church members are encouraged to store up food, water and supplies for n case of an emergency. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus scare has Costco shoppers stocking up - VIDEO
Shoppers at Costco stores in the Las Vegas Valley stocked up on bottled water on Monday, March 2. Some were heeding the advice to stock supplies as coronavirus spreads in the U.S. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Motel landlord investigation
The RJ Investigations team talks about the current investigation into the Alpine Motel landlord and other properties he owners that have seen a laundry list of issues. The Alpine Motel caught fire December 21, 2019 that killed six people
Local veteran served in three wars
Las Vegan John Shaw fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The veteran turned 95 in January, and remains with his wife of 64 years.
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed after vehicle hits tree in west Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the western valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus advice for Las Vegas: Be prepared, but don't panic - VIDEO
The message was “you need to be prepared,” Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada, recounted Wednesday, Feb. 26. 2020. Ford and other Southern Nevada health authorities stressed there is no need to panic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police and community partners work with homeless people - VIDEO
Media briefing about the impact of the MORE Team on the homeless community in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business - VIDEO
Multiple units have responded to a fire Wednesday at a North Las Vegas business. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force veteran builds model of famous ship - VIDEO
James "Jim" Twohig, who lives in Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas, has built a fabulous model of the U.S. "Brig" Niagara. It's the first model ship he's built and completed in his life. This is a famous ship in U.S. history. It was the flagship of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry in the famous battle of Lake Erie, in the War of 1812. The model will be shipped and displayed at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New requirements for Real ID - VIDEO
What you need to know about the Real ID and why it may be important for you to have one if you don't have a passport. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Major US 95 road project in downtown Las Vegas could cost $1B - VIDEO
The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to reconfigure a 4-mile portion of U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road at an estimated cost of $1 billion. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double amputee veteran climbs stairs at Strat - VIDEO
Travis Strong, who lost both of his legs by a bomb in Baghdad in 2006, climbed 108 levels and 1,455 stairs at the Strat. The event brought 1,000 climbers out to raise money for the American Lung Association in Nevada.
Why does the vote count take so long?
RJ political reporter Rory Appleton discusses the vote counting process and why it takes so long.
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The location of a fruit tree in a landscape can encourage or discourage its flowering. (Bob Morris)
Mexican petunia needs to be contained to area
By / RJ

My experience with Mexican petunia is that it grows like a weed, and I consider it the broadleaf version of Bermuda grass, aka devil grass. If it’s contained in an area and prevented from spreading into the landscape, I think it will be OK.

After a rain, mushrooms appear in a few days wherever wood is rotting on the surface of the soi ...
Check for borers after rainfall
By / RJ

An infrequent desert rain is not a problem. But when irrigation water is applied over and over to a soil that is normally dry, these soils shift, collapse and chemically change. In urban landscapes, this can be potentially destructive.

This peach tree shows borer damage. (Bob Morris)
Sanitize blades of loppers, hand shears before using
By / RJ

When preparing to prune plants, follow these three rules: adjusting loppers or hand shears so they don’t rip plants instead of cutting them, making sure the blade is sharp for the same reason and sanitizing the blades.

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seed pods that hang from t ...
Olive tree will outgrow container so plant in ground
By / RJ

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seedpods that hang from the tree. The seedpods provide a good supply of birdseed for various desert birds during the fall and winter months.

Raised beds for growing vegetables should have fresh compost added every one to two years. (Bob ...
Verticillium wilt cause death of single branch
By / RJ

Verticillium wilt disease plugs the internal tubes that carry water from a tree’s roots to the leaves. It commonly infects a single branch, causing it to die and appear like it is not getting enough water.

All citrus trees are subtropical. Cold temperatures can wreak havoc on these trees in our much ...
Citrus plants have different tolerances to winter cold
By / RJ

There are two strikes against citrus growing well in the Mojave Desert. The first is their variable tolerance to freezing temperatures during the winter. The second strike is that oftentimes citrus trees flower in early spring when very light freezing temperatures are possible. Tolerance to these freezing temperatures is practically nil.