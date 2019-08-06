103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Bob Morris

Grasshoppers can be destructive to yards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2019 - 10:59 am
 

Grasshoppers in Southern Nevada hit the national news. They’re not a problem for humans or large animals because they carry no diseases and they don’t bite, but let’s talk about your home yard.

Just like anything else that’s living, grasshoppers need something to eat and something to drink. Home landscapes provide both water and food. So do resort landscapes. So why leave? Looks like they will be here until fall, when cooler temperatures arrive.

Our very wet spring made all this happen. Our spring rains also caused diseases like bunch rot on grapes to occur when it has been rare here in the past. It caused leaf diseases that defoliated some varieties of peach trees. Cicadas came out of the ground in abundance, and their mating noises attracted the wasp-looking cicada killers as well. In short, our weird spring caused many weird things to happen in our desert.

Grasshoppers or locusts? Locusts are social grasshoppers. Whereas grasshoppers operate alone, locusts operate en masse. Locusts make legends with their voracious community swarming and appetites. Locusts feed and destroy everything in their path. Grasshoppers don’t. Their voracious appetites aren’t legendary, and their huge mandibles don’t bite people but can take some big chunks out of garden and landscape plants. Grasshoppers are destructive but not like locusts.

Grasshoppers start cute and small with small appetites and jump from plant to plant. But as they grow bigger, their increased appetites cause more and more damage. And they can fly, rather than just jump, when they get older.

The time to control them is when they’re small, not wait until they get big. That means to control them early in the year. Don’t wait until they are a bigger problem later.

When they’re small is also the time to use a biological control they can eat such as Nosema-impregnated bran flakes. That is a very effective bait when used early in the year but not nearly as effective when used later.

It can be bought online. They can have several different names, but look for the words “Grasshopper Bait” or “Nosema locustae.” I don’t think you will find it available locally.

Buy it right after spring rains occur and apply it when it’s no longer raining. Get your neighbors involved and apply it at the same time to get better widespread control.

Of course, chemical sprays such as Sevin insecticide kills grasshoppers, but ducks and guinea fowl will chase them down and eat them — an alternative to chemical sprays. Notice I didn’t mention chickens. Chickens and raised bed gardens, in my experience, are incompatible.

If you can’t have animals roaming around in your yard, try hot pepper sprays to repel these critters. I have never used it, but there are anecdotal stories that says it works.

Q: This year I had swarms of huge wasps flying around my yard. I followed them and found they dig pretty big holes in the ground. How do I get rid of them? They look pretty scary.

A: Maybe you don’t want to. These swarms of large wasps that you see are probably cicada killers. They are chasing down the cicadas you hear buzzing in landscape plants. Cicadas are out in record numbers partly because of our heavy spring rainfall.

Wasps dig a hole in wet soil, track down a cicada by following the noise they make and take it back to their pre-dug hole in the ground. They sting the cicada, paralyzing it, and lay eggs for the next generation of cicada killers. This paralyzed cicada is a buried food source for their babies to feed on until they emerge next year.

Cicada killers are good guys for us, at least, and rarely sting a human unless they are provoked. But they can be intimidating, and if they do sting, it is extremely painful.

There are traps you can buy online and hang in your landscape plants that will reduce their numbers rather than using insecticides. These traps won’t hurt or attract honeybees.

If you need to use a chemical pesticide, spray it down the holes they created in the soil rather than spraying the entire area.

Q: I have one peach tree dropping its leaves. The leaves are yellowing, dropping, and the branches at the top of the tree are bare. Also, it has small fruit that never got very big. The other peach tree I have is fine and produced large fruit and no leaf drop at all. What’s going on?

A: Blame it on the spring weather. Some varieties of peach will drop their leaves after a change in weather. These branches aren’t usually dead, and new leaves will develop a week or so after leaf drop. These new leaves come from leaf buds that developed in late spring and early summer.

While you’re waiting for new leaves to grow, check these naked branches at the top by bending them to see if they are supple. If they are supple, then this is a sign they are alive and will probably grow new leaves. This “nakedness” is only temporary.

While you’re at it, check for borer damage on any of the limbs or trunk that supported these naked branches. Borer damage will face the direct sunlight on the upper surfaces of limbs or on the trunk facing south or west. You probably won’t find any, but if you do, remove any loose bark down to fresh wood. A sharp, sanitized knife can help you do this.

The development of new leaves presents you with an opportunity. If the leaves that dropped showed any signs of yellowing earlier, now is a great time to apply iron fertilizer to the soil to help new leaves coming out to be dark green instead of yellow.

Iron fertilizers applied to the soil work best before new leaves develop on branches. If you applied a general fertilizer for the tree earlier in the season, there is no need to apply more.

Some trees are naturally smaller than others. To get larger fruit, you will have to remove more fruit during thinning so that the remaining fruit gets larger.

Q: About two years ago I planted a “fruit salad” tree that had three varieties of peaches. I was stunned to find them ripening at the beginning of July and thought I could harvest them and enjoy them. Most of them looked fine. but quite a few are rotten and brown. Any suggestions you have would be deeply appreciated.

A: The picture of the tree you sent shows a tree that’s not very healthy. It’s still small and scraggly after two years in the ground.

Peach trees I planted this spring, for example, are now nearly 5 feet tall, dark green and so dense that you can’t see through them. And that’s after I pruned them just after planting.

The fruit that’s no good was damaged by intense sunlight. That can be prevented if the tree puts on a lot of growth in the spring and the dense canopy protects the fruit from sun damage.

The poor growth of this tree is either from a poor planting technique, a watering problem, a fertilizer problem or a borer infestation in the tree, probably in the trunk because of its age. It’s hard to detect new borer damage in young trees.

To check for trunk damage by borers, bend the tree over to about a 45-degree angle. If the tree trunk doesn’t make a noise like it’s cracking or snapping, there aren’t any borers in the trunk. If it does make those noises, the tree is infested beyond repair and should be replaced this fall or next spring.

Getting that tree off to a good start is mandatory. Plant it the same depth it was in the nursery container. Dig the hole for that tree the same depth as the container but about five times wider. The soil coming from that hole should be mixed with good compost before it’s put back in the hole around its roots and watered in. Stake the tree so its roots don’t move during the first year of growth.

The first year after planting, 90 percent of your efforts should be focused on developing good branch structure and increasing the size of that tree. The second year in the ground, 50 percent of your efforts should focus on developing good tree structure and 50 percent focused on future fruit production. The third year, 90 percent is focused on future fruit production and 10 percent on its structure.

Never water the tree daily. Apply enough water under the canopy of the tree so that it doesn’t need another irrigation for at least two days during the summer. If a high-quality compost was added to the soil at planting time, no fertilizer is needed for at least the first growing season. Maybe longer.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Behind the scenes at Broadacres Marketplace
Evelyn Sanchez, Broadacres Marketplace marketing and event director, talks about the offerings at the dynamic swap meet in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teen talks about alleged sexual assault at Las Vegas grocery store
A 17-year old says she was groped and then sexually assaulted by a loss-prevention specialist at an Albertsons store in east Las Vegas. The subject's voice has been distorted to protect her identity. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson officials tried to lure Arizona Diamondbacks from Phoenix
Henderson officials tried to lure Arizona Diamondbacks from Phoenix with four potential stadium sites in mind, including one behind the future home of the future Raiders headquarters. Discussions between the team and the city stalled out, but Henderson still wants to attract professional sports to the area.(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers swarm Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is swarmed by pallid-winged grashoppers on July 25, 2019. The grasshoppers have infested the Las Vegas valley after an unseasonably wet winter and spring, experts say.(@365inVegas/Twitter)
Aviators splash pad lets fans stay cool
Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas
The grasshoppers came out at night in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday. Lights at a local gas station attracted hundreds of the insects. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD superintendent says dean positions will not be eliminated
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara discusses budget adjustments for the district after listening sessions with principals, teachers and support professionals. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson rain
Rain falls in Henderson on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas Valley
Rain dropped in Henderson on Wednesday morning as monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas area. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Take the Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon
The Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas starts at the visitors center for a three-hour, 17-mile ride. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Earthquake might have caused Pahrump man's death
Officials in Pahrump believe that the recent Fourth of July earthquake caused the death of resident Troy Ray as he was working on his car. If true, it will be the first earthquake-related death in the state in recorded history, according to research geologist Craig dePolo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Earthquake-related death reported in Pahrump
The Nye County Sheriff's Office investigated a man's death reported on July 9 that may have been related to a Southern California earthquake that occurred on July 4 and was felt in Southern Nevada. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas on July 6, 2019. (Angus Kelly)
10th Anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the coming week. Director Marwan Sabbagh talks about what the center offers, what they've achieved and what is next in the work of degenerative brain disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center employees talk about their termination
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
THE LATEST
Yellow pear tomatoes are reliable, quickly produce fruit from flowers and can fill some gaps wh ...
Good tomato crop probably a result of cool spring weather
By / RJ

Tomatoes stop setting fruit when air temperatures stay consistently above 95 degrees. The tomatoes that set earlier continue to grow and mature when it stays hot. If the air temperature drops below 95 for a couple of days, new flowers will again set fruit.

A slime mold fungus in the lawn is not toxic, but it’s not edible or palatable either. (Bob M ...
Slime mold fungus in lawn causes no harm
By / RJ

Slime mold fungi are particularly disgusting because they are gelatinous and, over time, change color if they’re left undisturbed. Slime molds can lay atop the grass and smother it.

The usual reason for splitting of tomato fruit is not having a consistent amount of water in th ...
Rabbits can kill tree by eating trunk
By / RJ

If rabbits ate the trunk of a tree in a complete circle around the trunk, it’s a goner. Let it sucker from the bottom and start a new tree from the suckers.

The cooler and wetter spring weather has slowed down the growth of warm-season vegetables. (Bob ...
Woodchips should be used as mulch not amendment
By / RJ

Adding woodchips to the soil as an amendment has gained popularity largely because of social media. Woodchips applied to the soil surface as a mulch is OK, but mixing these into the soil can lead to problems if you aren’t careful.

Two of these African sumac trees were damaged when a neighbor sprayed weed killer on a hot, win ...
Stay away from heirloom varieties of asparagus
By / RJ

Asparagus usually grows well here, but there are some differences among the varieties. Stay away from heirloom varieties such as Mary Washington because they don’t produce enough spears in any climate.