47°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Bob Morris

Landscape books for Las Vegas, Tucson good for gardeners

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Q: I am relatively new to this desert environment and I know hardly anything about desert plants. Would you recommend the best book(s) you have read that describe these desert plants? Which are best as decorative lawn plants, when should I plant them and how do I care for them?

A: I would focus on something written for the Las Vegas climate or secondly Tucson, Arizona, and lastly the desert Southwest. Books I suggest are available on Amazon and Abe’s Books as well as other places if you search using the authors’ names.

Linn Mills from Las Vegas and Dick Post from Reno teamed up and wrote a book called the “Nevada Gardeners Guide” that has information split between both Northern Nevada and Southern Nevada. Its focus was to understand both Mojave Desert (Las Vegas) and Great Basin (Reno) conditions, soils and how to manage a landscape growing in them.

Tucson has a similar climate to Las Vegas — a bit warmer and humid in the winter and wetter during the summer months. From here is “Plants for Dry Climates” by Mary Rose Duffield and Warren Jones. It includes desert landscape design ideas as well. The newest edition includes an expanded section plant selection and care.

Keep in mind that our winter low temperatures can get into the low 20s and even the upper teens on occasion. Trees you select for the backbone of your desert landscape should withstand these temperatures or you are asking for trouble. Play around with lesser important landscape plants that don’t tolerate these temperatures but don’t expect them to survive forever.

A solid reference book is the “Sunset Western Garden Book.” It is not specific for the Las Vegas area but does a good job discussing desert soils, desert environments as well as an exhaustive list of plants suitable for advanced gardeners.

I use Chris Martin’s “Virtual Library of Phoenix Landscape Plants,” free online and housed at Arizona State University, quite a bit. Just realize plants discussed are used in the Phoenix climate and soils. Adjust your selection for our colder winter temperatures and not as much heat in the summer.

Several knowledgeable local experts include the Southern Nevada Water Authority that has a searchable database of landscape plants for Las Vegas, called “Find Plants.” It is a good online reference when first looking for possible plants to use.

Q: I spent days dealing with the green residue from a summer of thousands of midge infestation. We live near a pond; I’m not sure if that is the reason for our problem. I’m wondering if they are in the plants in our yard and if we could spray something to stop them before the warm weather comes back in the spring. There are still a few holdouts even now.

A: I am curious about what you are calling “midges.” I know the word, but this term does not tell me which insect it might be. Not knowing the exact critter makes it tough to understand what the effective control might be. Their exact Latin name is not necessary, but I think you need another set of eyes to identify them more accurately.

There are some biological and organic controls that might work if its more accurately identified. I would hate to recommend a chemical spray if you don’t need it.

Catch some of these critters and put them in a jar with alcohol (clear vinegar will work in a pinch) and take them to the Nevada Department of Agriculture in Las Vegas on St. Louis Avenue. See if someone there has a more precise name for them. Phone ahead of time at 702-668-4590 and see if there is someone in the office who might give you some ideas. While you’re at it, ask them what they would use for control. They have access to the state entomologist in Sparks, but it might take a while to get it identified.

Another place to take it is the master gardener help desk. Call 702-257-5555 and take them a sample in a glass jar and see if they can help get the right name for it and possible controls. It doesn’t need to be the exact insect ID name but close enough so we are on the same page.

Once you find out what it is and get some ideas about how to control them, contact me again and let’s go from there.

Q: Some time ago, you mentioned a plant that is used between stones or pavers, and when you step on it, it releases a fragrance. Can you tell me the name of that plant again? I would sure appreciate it.

A: I don’t remember a specific ornamental groundcover that I mentioned but creeping thyme will work, and it does come in culinary and nonculinary types. You can direct seed it in those cracks by preparing the soil with compost, watering the soil to settle it, lightly cover the seed with sand and keeping the soil moist until you see it germinating.

You can use creeping thyme for cooking in a pinch but use new growth. Don’t plant it in extremely hot locations but it will work in an open area without reflected heat from a south- or west-facing wall. Plant it just like you would in a vegetable garden.

Q: These creepy white things keep cropping up out of the ground all over my backyard. What are they and are they dangerous? I am thinking they might be a mushroom or fungus of some sort. I am concerned because, in the past, I had a serious, invasive fungal infection (aspergillus) requiring surgery.

A: Yes, these are mushrooms (fungal) and they feed on decaying wood, wood chips, particles of wood or rotting woody roots in the soil. The wood might be from wood chips used as a surface mulch or signal dead and decaying roots of trees. You might see some in compost piles as well.

Oyster mushrooms, edible types of mushrooms, are commonly grown in decaying wood chips so it can be a perfect habitat for some types of mushrooms. But it’s natural for them.

Several types of mushrooms appear in the cooler spring and fall months after a rain. Most are not poisonous, but that doesn’t mean they can be eaten. The mushrooms seen can range from puffballs to traditional mushrooms to slime molds that look like vomit on the ground. I have been told they can make pets sick if eaten and may require a visit to the vet, but it’s normally not life-threatening.

They are more of a nuisance to most people. To get rid of them and keep them from spreading, vigorously rake the area when they are young and first seen to prevent them from maturing. These mushrooms open up when mature and spread spores that are their seeds for spreading to other wood mulch during rains.

I realize some people are very sensitive to the spores of some types of fungi including mushrooms. Take some pictures of the problem. It is best to check with a physician to be sure.

Q: My gardener said my Carolina cherry laurel died from a pest. He is cutting it out and suggested treating the soil and waiting until March to plant anything new. He is suggesting a holly oak, which sources say can reach 30 to 60 feet in height. That’s quite a range.

A: Most likely the Carolina cherry laurel died due to where and how it was planted and maintained. It is native to the Carolinas (hence its name) and should tell you about its suitability for desert climates and where it might survive in local landscapes.

Holly oak is big, but it grows slowly. It will grow about a foot a year with irrigation and handle lawns well. It is not used much anymore but a good tree for large landscapes, not smaller residential landscapes.

Pick something smaller. Single-story homes should have trees with a 20- to 25-foot mature height. Two-story homes can handle 30- to 40-foot-tall trees. No bigger. This is just too big for most homes.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Memory of Pearl Harbor fading, warn last 2 survivors in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Lenoard Nielsen and Edward Hall, believed to be the last two survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor living in Las Vegas, aren’t sure that the lessons from the “date which will live in infamy” will withstand the test of time. (James Schaeffer, Briana Erickson, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash on Thanksgiving
A 27-year-old Las Vegas man had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed on Thanksgiving and killed a mother of three, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 North. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family, friends remember woman killed in Thanksgiving crash - VIDEO
A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the 32-year-old California woman killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving IDd - VIDEO
Family members have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving in southwest Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snowfall in Summerlin - VIDEO
Snow was falling in Summerlin the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
JCPenney at Meadows Mall opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving - VIDEO
JCPenney at Meadows Mall opened at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for early Black Friday deals. The first 1,500 customers through the doors received a coupon for $500, $100 or $10 off their purchases on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
DUI suspected in fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning after a suspected DUI driver ran a red light in southwest Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rj Consumer Tips: Black Friday and Cyber Monday prep
Review Journal Business and Consumer reporter, Subrina Hudson, discusses best strategies to navigate through your Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend.
A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County
A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County — though not in the Las Vegas Valley — and adjacent counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Flash The Sloth debut at Sea-Quest
Flash the 10-month-old sloth is now at Seaquest Las Vegas for viewing and interacting
Police investigate hit-and-run on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip near Wynn Main Gate Drive on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Valley may see snow on Thanksgiving week - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Valley could see snow this week as a major winter storm heads toward the Great Basin just in time for Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer, L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed in crash involving semitrailer in North Las Vegas - VIDEO
North Las Vegas police say a speeding driver was killed after he apparently ran a red light and crashed into a semitrailer at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue, Nov. 22, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced - VIDEO
Rachel Lee asked the judge to give Anthony Wrobel, 44, the maximum punishment allowed by law for killing her mother, but added she could not harbor anger and resentment. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant - VIDEO
A man shot an employee Wednesday at a restaurant near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street, then was shot by officers, according to the Henderson Police Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Small hail was falling in the Centennial Hills area in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people rescued from Las Vegas Wash - Video
Two people were rescued from the Las Vegas Wash about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as widespread rainfall covered the Las Vegas Valley. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flooding at Linq parking garage - VIDEO
Heavy rain caused flooding at the Linq parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wet and cold weather (for some) in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eric Hagen of Madison, Wis, walked in the rain and cold through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in shorts and a T-shirt with no umbrella on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Doctor talks about the condition of dog found shot in face - VIDEO
Dr. Ken Sieranski talks about Dudley, the dog found along U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday, Nov. 17. The dog was being treated at The Animal Foundation. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Henderson - VIDEO
Crews battle a house fire Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and East Mission Drive in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Retired Metro lieutenant creates nonprofit to help officers injured on the job - VIDEO
Randy Sutton, a retired Las Vegas police officer, is the founder and CEO of The Wounded Blue, a national nonprofit that helps law enforcement officers who are suffering. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat survives 15-mile commute in car bumper - VIDEO
A Las Vegas Review-Journal employee was surprised to learn she had a passenger during her 15.5-mile commute to the office on a September Sunday. (Tony Morales & James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shortages of OB-GYN doctors in the Las Vegas Valley - Video
Dr. Michael Gardner discusses the shortages of OB-GYN doctors that will happen and what steps are being taken to entice them to come or stay in the Las Vegas area.
THE LATEST
Lantana's chances of survival are much better in the ground than if you leave them in container ...
Cutting tree roots always damages the tree
By / RJ

You can typically remove about one-third of the total tree roots with no problem. This is done sometimes when trenches are cut in the soil for burying irrigation lines. But when roots are cut, about one-third of the top should be removed as well.

The South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extensio ...
Deep watering stakes not necessarily needed for new tree
By / RJ

The annual South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices on the corner of Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Rosarians will be present to answer questions about growing roses in our hot desert climate and poor soils from 1 to 4 p.m.

Screwbean mesquite is easily recognized by the unusual pods. (Bob Morris)
Container trees have problems retaining water, fertilizer
By / RJ

Trees grown in containers are more finicky than those planted in the ground because the roots don’t have access to as much soil mass. The limited soil volume in containers makes watering and applying fertilizers more complicated; the tree runs out of both more quickly.

Fruit tree pruning classes will be held in January. (Bob Morris)
Select desert plants for privacy hedge
By / RJ

My Saturday, four-week class, “Fix Your Landscape” will start Oct. 26 in North Las Vegas. This weekly landscaping class will show you design tricks that save water and electricity, plant selections that work, planting methods that are successful and how to fix problems, and irrigation installation and how to water.