Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley

Officers were called to the area of Warm Springs Road and Jones Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday night in the southwest valley.

Officers were called to the area of Warm Springs Road and Jones Boulevard, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.