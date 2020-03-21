50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Bob Morris

Rainy conditions can cause diseases in plants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

It rained this past week. That’s good news, right? Maybe.

If you are growing Asian pears, European pears like Bartlett or apples, you might see a disease pop up beginning around May. The infection starts as black dieback of new growth like it was burned by fire. This disease is called fire blight and can lead to tree death if not controlled when it’s first seen in May or June. It can be common several weeks after spring rains, particularly if trees were flowering during spring rainy weather.

Fire blight is a bacterial disease, so fungicide sprays won’t work. The best thing is to remove the infected limb by pruning generously. Sanitize the blades of any pruning tools with 70 percent alcohol after each cut. Then bag this diseased black growth and get it off the property ASAP.

Another disease I saw pop up last year in grapes was bunch rot, but it was not really seen until the bunches got big. However, the disease started in the spring with rainy weather like we just had. For homeowners, copper-containing fungicide sprays work best to contain this disease with the first of three sprays starting now as the grape bunches start to form.

Q: I recently purchased a Lila dwarf avocado tree. I’ve never heard of an avocado tree in Southern Nevada, but with warming temperatures and a tree that is supposedly cold-resistant down to 15 degrees, I’m giving it a run. Are you familiar with cold-resistant avocados, and do you know of any living in Southern Nevada?

A: You have the right attitude about growing avocado here. Give it a go, but don’t expect miracles and enjoy it while you can. If you’re thinking about avocado, think about citrus as well. Both grow in the same climate zone, which is subtropical. If your neighborhood has grown citrus for several years, then you can probably grow this avocado at least for a while.

Scientists classify avocados into three types: Mexican, Guatemalan and West Indian. Some of our favorite avocados from the grocery store are Mexican types. Lila has good fruit but a bit smaller than you would buy from the store.

Lila (aka Opal) is one of the cold-hardy varieties of the Mexican type. So instead of getting damaged at freezing temperatures like many other avocados, Lila can handle temperatures down to near 15 degrees F for a short time when it’s fully mature. More reasonable low-temperature estimates might be the low 20s for it and others like it. Other Mexican varieties like Joey, Fantastic, Opal, Poncho and Mexicola Grande can be grown in areas where there are low winter temperatures as well.

The next good feature of Lila for backyards is its height. It is one of the smallest cold-hardy avocado trees you can buy. It is considered a semi-dwarf avocado tree that can grow to a height of 20 feet, but you could keep it pruned down to around 10 feet tall.

You need a second avocado tree for good fruit production. If you plant only Lila, you will get some fruit but not as many as if you get an avocado pollinator tree.

Q: I was reading your blog, Xtremehorticulture of the Desert, about spider mite damage on Italian cypress. You recommend a miticide spray. Which one should I get?

A: All cypress trees have problems in desert landscapes. Spider mites are common problems with Italian cypress during the heat of the summer. If you have Italian cypress, it’s best to wash the foliage off with a high-pressure hose once a month during the summer. This hosing of the green foliage gets rid of the dirt that covers the foliage and increases the chance of spider mite breakouts.

If Italian cypress starts turning gray first and then brown due to feeding from spider mites, you will not have much choice but to spray something. If it’s not too late, start with soapy water sprays weekly to remove dust or debris interfering with predatory mites. Predatory mites control spider mites, but the dust interferes with their predation. Or use plant oils such as neem or cinnamon oil in early-morning hours and retest the tree to see if it worked.

Spraying the tree with a miticide is probably a good decision if nothing else has worked. Miticides are insecticides that are good at controlling mites. Select an insecticide from the shelf at your nursery or garden center that says it controls mites on the label. The active ingredients on the label of the insecticide might include chemicals like azobenzene, dicofol, ovex or tetradifon, among others.

Unfortunately, spraying with a miticide might cause you to spray again because of other pest problems. That’s why I tell you to try other methods first.

Q: The fruit on my tangerine tree was very dry when I harvested it. My tree is about 10 feet tall when I purchased it in a 24-inch box. I had it for two years, and both years the fruit has been very dry. The tree looks healthy and blooms good, but the fruit is just not edible even when I tried to pick at different times.

A: When you plant anything from a 24-inch box make sure the soil surrounding the box was amended thoroughly with good-quality compost. Secondly, flood the entire area surrounding this plant and including this plant with water immediately after planting. I would flood this entire area twice a few days apart before turning it over to an irrigation system.

The usual reason for dry fruit is a lack of applied irrigation water. To water this tree, use at least four drip emitters or a coil of drip tubing about 12 inches from the tree trunk. I would cover the soil with a 3- to 4-inch layer of woodchips applied to a distance at least out to the canopy of the tree.

It is very important that the tree receives water deeply and frequently enough to keep the soil moist while the fruit is getting larger. This can be deceiving with such a large tree as the weather. A soil moisture meter inserted into the soil under the mulch about 4 inches deep in three locations will tell you when to irrigate again. You should irrigate when the meter has dropped about halfway, usually when it averages around “5.”

A long, thin piece of rigid steel, like a piece of 4-foot-long rebar, will tell you how many minutes to irrigate. For citrus trees, I would apply enough water to wet the roots to a depth of about 18 inches. Pushing this rebar into the soil after an irrigation will tell you how deeply the water traveled.

If you are locked into a certain number of minutes because you’re irrigating other plants as well, then add enough drip emitters, or increase the size of the emitters, or increase the length of the drip tubing coiled around the tree until enough water is applied with your given number of minutes.

Q: I suddenly lost my favorite dwarf peach tree, Bonanza, over a year ago and I want to replace it. The local nursery said today they probably won’t be carrying Bonanza peach anymore. Could you please advise me where I could purchase one as I don’t know where to look?

A: I just checked online, and Bonanza genetic dwarf or miniature peach tree is available from many nurseries. Check around and see if your nursery will order it for you. If not, you can order it online in November or December from nurseries such as Bay Laurel, Grow Organic, Willis Orchards and others. They will send it to you bare root and in good condition for immediate planting.

I think you will like the fruit from any of the other genetic dwarf peach trees besides Bonanza if you find it locally. When I have tested many of the fruit coming from these genetic dwarf trees it has been good. These include Bonanza II, Garden Gold, Garden Sun, Honey Babe, Pix Zee, Eldorado and many others. Oftentimes retail nurseries don’t know what will become available later in the year, so keep checking.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
2
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
3
Clark County woman is state’s second COVID-19 death
Clark County woman is state’s second COVID-19 death
4
Some Las Vegas casinos have to make rent during shutdown, too
Some Las Vegas casinos have to make rent during shutdown, too
5
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Coronavirus patients could inundate hospitals - VIDEO
RJ Investigations reporter Michael S. Davidson talks about how a rapid influx of coronavirus patients could soon inundate Nevada hospitals, pushing them past their capacity and threatening health care workers’ safety. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
M Resort donates food surplus to workers - VIDEO
The M Resort donated a surplus of perishable food supplies to team members after the closure of the hotel due to a shutdown of nonessential businesses in Nevada, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco reserved earliest hour for seniors - VIDEO
People line up outside Costco in Henderson after the store reserved earliest hour for seniors on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
2 pedestrians injured after being hit by vehicle - VIDEO
Two men were injured when they were hit by a car on Warm Springs Road near Bruce Street in southeast Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas shopping lines still long - VIDEO
Senior shoppers line up at 7 a.m. outside of Smith's Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive in northwest Las Vegas, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dos and Dont's: Cleaning your smartphone of germs - VIDEO
Check out the dos and dont's for cleaning your phone of germs. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson store owners react to Sisolak's order to shut down - VIDEO
Water Street is the heartbeat of downtown Henderson. Store owners there reacted on-camera to the news of the state closure order, and responded with how they would proceed. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County COVID-19 cases jump by 27, upping state total to 82 - VIDEO
Reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increased by 27 in one day, to 69 from 42, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fashion Show mall temporarily closes doors - Video
Fashion Show Mall has temporarily closed for business, just a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses for 30 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoker Amy Brown
Amy Brown of Las Vegas and other smokers showed up at the store to buy cigarettes out of concern that tobacco products will either go up in price or be in short supply due to mandated store closures. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors line up outside a Smith’s store in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Seniors line up outside a Smith’s store after the store reserved earliest hour for seniors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Smith's grocery stores reserving special hours for Las Vegas seniors - VIDEO
Smith's grocery stores are reserving special hours for Las Vegas seniors to shop, starting Wednesday, March 18. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community.” Aubriana Martindale, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. (Michael Quine and Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Boulevard shuts down for 30 days - VIDEO
Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip shut down following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide order that non-essential businesses close for the next 30 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Urgent Care tests for coronavirus - Video
Coronavirus testing occurs at Sahara Urgent care and the manager goes over who will be tested for the virus and how they will get their test kits. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Business at Las Vegas gun shops is booming amid growing coronavirus fears - VIDEO
Customers at gun shops are looking for 9 mm pistols and shotguns, and 9 mm ammunition has been cleared out as soon as it hit the shelves. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike and Helen Godfrey of England
Mike and Helen Godfrey traveled from Washington, England, to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parents and students pick up meals at schools - Video
Due to schools closing down because of the coronavirus parents and students are picking up free meals at 15 schools across the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First coronavirus death in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, including one person who has died. The death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip looks deserted amid coronavirus concerns - VIDEO
RJ reporter Glenn Puit was on the Las Vegas Strip speaking to tourist about coronavirus and its effect on their trip. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitor talks about 'weird vibe' with Las Vegas Strip closures - VIDEO
Tom Reid of Minnesota arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday, ready to spend his spring break on the Strip. He's returning home because of all the closures and Park MGM, where he is staying, is closing. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jessica Williams is sorry for car crash that left six teens dead - VIDEO
Jessica Williams was 20 years old in 2000 when she fell asleep at the wheel and struck six teenagers, killing them. She was paroled in October and says she is forever tormented by the pain she caused. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
16 Coronavirus cases in Clark County
Health authorities on Friday announced eight new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 19, 16 in Clark County.
Clark County not planning to close schools because of coronavirus fears — yet - VIDEO
Whether Clark County schools will close over coronavirus concerns depends in part on having enough bus drivers to get kids to school and enough teachers to teach them, district representatives said Thursday, emphasizing that the final decision will rest with the Southern Nevada Health District. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus - VIDEO
Clark County schools is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events until further notice over coronavirus fears, the district said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus leaves Las Vegas quiet - VIDEO
COVID-19 is making an impact on the Las Vegas Strip. Usually filled with crowds and parties, the Strip is now quiet with empty lines, empty casino floors and little action along major party spots. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in parking lot - VIDEO
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a central Las Vegas parking lot Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, according to police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases. That makes five new cases in Clark County and seven in Nevada. (Michael Quine and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus latest updates - VIDEO
Review-Journal health reporter Mary Hynes discusses the latest updates on coronavirus in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, March 10, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds build Monday before rain in Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Bob Morris Red Barlett pear tree is a late producing fruit tree. (Bob Morris)
Delay grape pruning as long as possible
By / RJ

Delay pruning grapes as long as possible in the spring to reduce disease possibilities and avoid any late spring frost damage after pruning. Immediately after pruning grapes, consider applying a fungicide to the vines if there were problems with grape bunch diseases last year.

The location of a fruit tree in a landscape can encourage or discourage its flowering. (Bob Morris)
Mexican petunia needs to be contained to area
By / RJ

My experience with Mexican petunia is that it grows like a weed, and I consider it the broadleaf version of Bermuda grass, aka devil grass. If it’s contained in an area and prevented from spreading into the landscape, I think it will be OK.

After a rain, mushrooms appear in a few days wherever wood is rotting on the surface of the soi ...
Check for borers after rainfall
By / RJ

An infrequent desert rain is not a problem. But when irrigation water is applied over and over to a soil that is normally dry, these soils shift, collapse and chemically change. In urban landscapes, this can be potentially destructive.

This peach tree shows borer damage. (Bob Morris)
Sanitize blades of loppers, hand shears before using
By / RJ

When preparing to prune plants, follow these three rules: adjusting loppers or hand shears so they don’t rip plants instead of cutting them, making sure the blade is sharp for the same reason and sanitizing the blades.

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seed pods that hang from t ...
Olive tree will outgrow container so plant in ground
By / RJ

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seedpods that hang from the tree. The seedpods provide a good supply of birdseed for various desert birds during the fall and winter months.

Raised beds for growing vegetables should have fresh compost added every one to two years. (Bob ...
Verticillium wilt cause death of single branch
By / RJ

Verticillium wilt disease plugs the internal tubes that carry water from a tree’s roots to the leaves. It commonly infects a single branch, causing it to die and appear like it is not getting enough water.