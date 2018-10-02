Arizona’s Antelope Canyon offers spectacular scenery

Lower Antelope Canyon near Page, Arizona. (Getty Images)

■ Where: Upper and Lower Antelope Canyon are located on the Navajo Indian Reservation near Page, Arizona.

■ Main attraction: These are two of the most spectacular slot canyons in the world and do not require a long trek to reach them. The slots are a few miles apart along the usually dry wash of Antelope Creek. Both are stunning, but Upper Antelope Canyon is the easiest journey, important if your party includes children or adults who can’t hike very far or handle a bit of rough terrain and metal stairs. Upper Antelope is only a 400-yard round-trip. Along your hike your Navajo guide will point out the names of the formations within the canyons. If your priority is something resembling solitude, the first tour in the morning is best, as this is a popular place. But if taking great pictures is more important to you, aim for midday when sunlight filters into the canyon.

■ What to pack: Hiking shoes, small daypack with water, snacks and camera.

■ Length of stay: You can easily do both Upper and Lower Antelope Canyons in half a day.

■ Where to stay: Page has numerous lodging choices and camping opportunities. Visit go-arizona.com/page for more information.

■ Don’t forget: You must travel to the trailhead with an authorized tour guide. There are separate trailheads for Upper and Lower Antelope, and each requires its own booking. I recommend making a reservation in advance, but same-day tours are usually available. navajonationparks.org

■ Caution: Slot canyons are very dangerous during and after heavy rains, when powerful torrents of water, mud and vegetation funnel into the slots. On one visit to Upper Antelope, I noticed a juniper log wedged between the walls. It was about 30 feet above the canyon floor!