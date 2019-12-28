Nevada guardianship office protects seniors from fraud, abuse

The office, under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Supreme Court, was created more than two years ago after some of the most contemptible episodes of elderly abuse had surfaced in the state.

Mike Leonetti and David DeCosta, a Frank Sinatra-type vocalist who is a regular at My Mother's House, perform as a duet. (Herb Jaffe)

Laura Rispoli and Mike Leonetti sit at table dedicated to the Rat Pack: Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra.

Do you like home-cooked Italian food? Do you like live entertainment while you dine? Do you like supper club atmosphere with a dance floor and lots of old-time Las Vegas splattered across the walls? Do you like reminders of the Rat Pack — Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis and Dean Martin — among other Las Vegas immortals of yesteryear?

Then for sure you’ll like this place called My Mother’s House, hidden away at 9320 Sun City Blvd. in Sun City Summerlin. While Sun City is a refuge for seniors that’s viewed in jest by some as a community that rolls in its sidewalks once the sun goes down, My Mother’s House was anything but that the evening my wife and I came for dinner.

Look at it this way, Arnold and Susan Jaffe, my brother and sister-in-law, traveled almost 3,000 miles from Monroe Township, N.J., to book a long table at this restaurant while celebrating their 50th anniversary. Furthermore, they brought their kids and grandkids along, all 12 of them from New Jersey. Including other family members from Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Washington and California there were 23 in all who gathered at My Mother’s House that evening.

And that included kids, right down to age 9.

“Kids are always welcome here. We try to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone,” said Laura Rispoli, who owns this oasis in the middle of a onetime desert.

You’ll also be intrigued by Chef Mike.

“We are domestic partners” was the way Laura described her relationship with Michael Leonetti, who in addition to being the chef happens to be the vocalist and drummer in the five-piece band that performs every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

“On Sundays we have special guest stars who perform,” Laura added.

The supper club, which is closed on Mondays, is open from 3:30 to 9 the other six days and requires reservations.

“We never turn a table. Once you make a reservation, it’s your table for the evening, or for as long as you care to stay,” said Leonetti.

I returned a few days later to talk to these two restaurant entrepreneurs who don’t sleep very much.

“I’m usually here by five in the morning. That’s when I start cooking,” Leonetti explained. Here it was, 10 a.m., and Mike was roasting peppers. Other foods were also on the stove. You could detect the aroma even before you walked through the front door.

He talked about how he learned to cook from his grandmother while growing up in her house in South Philadelphia. “I’ve been cooking all my life.” Then he told how he met Sinatra for the first time.

“It was while I was performing in a lounge show in the Sands Hotel. I was cooking in my dressing room when Sinatra smelled it in the hallway. He walked in and said, ‘Hey, kid, what are you cooking?’ Frank and I then sat down and ate macaroni together.”

Leonetti also played major lounge shows at the Riviera, Dunes, Sahara and Aladdin between 1972 and 1991. “Then they gradually did away with the lounge shows.”

Laura, who administers the affairs of My Mother’s House, already had the Italian restaurant business in her blood when she came to Las Vegas three years ago.

“I grew up in the Bronx, New York,” she said. “My parents owned a restaurant during those years.”

Shortly after Laura and Mike met in Las Vegas they decided to bring the tastes and delicacies of the Northeast to the Southwest. Hence, My Mother’s House.

Herb Jaffe was an op-ed columnist and investigative reporter for most of his 39 years at the Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey. Contact him at hjaffe@cox.net.