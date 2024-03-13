66°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Natalie Burt

Member of Hamas’ military wing killed by Israeli drone strike

By Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press
March 13, 2024 - 3:43 pm
 
A Lebanese army officer stands next to a destroyed car in the southern outskirts of Tyre, Leban ...
A Lebanese army officer stands next to a destroyed car in the southern outskirts of Tyre, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. An Israeli drone strike Wednesday targeting a car in southern Lebanon near the coastal city of Tyre killed a member of Hamas and at least one other person. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)
A U.N peacekeeper vehicle passes next to a destroyed car in the southern outskirts of Tyre, Leb ...
A U.N peacekeeper vehicle passes next to a destroyed car in the southern outskirts of Tyre, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. An Israeli drone strike Wednesday targeting a car in southern Lebanon near the coastal city of Tyre killed a member of Hamas and at least one other person. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)
A U.N peacekeeper vehicle passes next to a destroyed car in the southern outskirts of Tyre, Leb ...
A U.N peacekeeper vehicle passes next to a destroyed car in the southern outskirts of Tyre, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. An Israeli drone strike Wednesday targeting a car in southern Lebanon near the coastal city of Tyre killed a member of Hamas and at least one other person. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)

BEIRUT — An Israeli drone strike targeted a car in southern Lebanon near the coastal city of Tyre, killing a member of the Hamas terrorist group and a civilian.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza on Oct. 7, Israeli strikes have killed or wounded several ranking members of the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group, as well as its ally Hamas in different parts of Lebanon.

Hamas identified its slain member as Hadi Mustafa and said he was with the group’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades. Lebanese state media said he was from the Rashidieh refugee camp near Tyre, where Hamas has a notable presence.

The Israeli military released a video of the strike and said Mustafa was directing cells to attack “Israeli and Jewish targets” in different parts of the world and reiterated that the Israeli army and security agencies will go after Hamas wherever the terrorist group is active.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the other person killed was a Syrian citizen who was on a motorcycle near the targeted car. It also said two people were wounded in the strike.

The strike came a day after a pair of Israeli airstrikes hit deep into Lebanese territory, killing a Hezbollah member and another person, and wounding 20 people.

The strikes were in retaliation for a barrage of 100 Katyusha rockets that Hezbollah fired targeting several Israeli military positions, including two bases in northern Israel earlier in the day. Also on Tuesday, top Hamas official Khalil al-Hayyeh met Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

The United States and other governments continue with efforts to prevent the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip from spilling over into Lebanon as Hezbollah terrorists and Israeli soldiers trade fire across the volatile Lebanon-Israel border.

The war in Gaza erupted after Hamas-led terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage. Since then, there have been near-daily exchanges along the Lebanon-Israel border and international mediators have scrambled to prevent an all-out war in tiny Lebanon.

In retaliation for the Hamas attack, Israel’s launched an offensive into the Gaza Strip that has so far killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Hezbollah has vowed not to stop the fighting until a cease-fire is reached in Gaza.

The biggest Israeli strike in Lebanon came in early June, when top Hamas official Saleh Arouri and six others were killed in a Beirut apartment.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Explore a desert oasis 90 miles from Las Vegas
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

The refuge’s 5,382 protected acres are a year-round desert oasis for wildlife and an important food-and-lodging stop for migratory birds.

Clark County Wetlands Park's Nature Preserve has miles of paved trails and a free walking club ...
Get more steps in at these 6 Las Vegas Valley parks
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Southern Nevadans looking to “move more” have an exercise ally in the valley’s network of parks filled with personality and paved paths.

The McCullough Hills Trailhead is a popular starting point for walking Henderson regulars from ...
Peaceful Henderson trail leads to million-dollar views
By Natalie Burt Special to the Las Vegas / RJ

McCullough Hills Trail in Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area mixes plenty of peaceful desert time with heaping amounts of healthy accomplishment.

 
Yoga bolsters mental, physical strength at any age
By Natalie Burt • Special / RJ

Why not try yoga during these downward dog days of summer? Local instructor Diane Rosenstein, 72, explains how it nurtures our bodies and minds.

More stories
Israel’s air force strikes deep inside Lebanon, killing 2
Israel’s air force strikes deep inside Lebanon, killing 2
Israeli forces storm hospital in Southern Gaza seeking hostage remains
Israeli forces storm hospital in Southern Gaza seeking hostage remains
Netanyahu blasts Hamas, Israel recalls negotiating team from Cairo
Netanyahu blasts Hamas, Israel recalls negotiating team from Cairo
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
Israel strikes Lebanon, kills top Hezbollah terrorists
Israel strikes Lebanon, kills top Hezbollah terrorists
Iran accuses Israel of attack that exploded natural gas pipeline
Iran accuses Israel of attack that exploded natural gas pipeline