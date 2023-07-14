$1.4B: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots get hot this weekend

Lottery drawings Friday and Saturday will be worth more than $1.4 billion total. The odds of winning are pretty much next to nothing.

You can expect people to brave the blistering temperatures to stand in lines to buy tickets as more than $1.4 billion in Lotto jackpots are being drawn this weekend.

The estimated jackpot for the Friday Mega Millions drawing is $560 million (estimated cash value of $281.1 million).

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is no less than $875 million (estimated cash value of $441.9 million), making it the third largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Lottery ticket buyers have until 6:59 p.m. (in Arizona) and 7:59 p.m. (in California) to buy $2 tickets.

The Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were 23-25-45-66-67 with a Powerball of 20.

The Tuesday Mega Millions numbers were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Mega Millions ball of 5.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The biggest lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million, according to the respective websites.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

