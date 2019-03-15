$1.9M upgrade to Woofter Park in Las Vegas kicks off Monday

Tucker runs beside his owner, Ernesto Castano, on a warm, sunny day at Woofter Family Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The groundbreaking for a $1.9 million renovation to Woofter Park in Las Vegas’ Ward 1 is scheduled Monday, setting into motion construction to expand the dog park, convert lighting to LED, replace sod and irrigation.

Among planned upgrades, city officials say they will convert the two-area dog park to three areas, modify fence lines, add water fountains for dogs and their owners, create a new walkway connecting the park and the parking lot and install a parking lot ramp and new parking stalls.

“I’m very happy that we were able to budget for this much-needed project so that our furry friends have a renovated place to run and play,” Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian said in a statement.

Tarkanian will host the ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday to launch the renovation work at the park, located at 1600 Rock Springs Dr.

The park will be closed during construction, which is expected to wrap up in the fall.

