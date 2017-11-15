1 airlifted after motorcycle crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

One person was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with critical injuries after a motorcycle crash in the northwest valley Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

The 3400 block of Cliff Shadows Parkway, near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway. Google Street View image.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was called about 3:10 p.m. to the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of Cliff Shadows Parkway, near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, police spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The person was taken to University Medical Center by air with critical injuries. Metro’s fatal detail responded to the scene.

