1 critical after Las Vegas crash involving suspected DUI driver

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Robindale Road, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Two people were injured and taken to a hospital. (@LVMPD_Traffic/Twitter))

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Robindale Road, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Two people were injured and taken to a hospital. (@LVMPD_Traffic/Twitter))

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash in the south Las Vegas Valley that injured two people early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at East Robindale Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South at about 3:15 a.m., Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

A Ford Mustang traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard and crashed into the side of a semi-trailer that was making a right turn from Robindale Road, Gordon said.

Both the driver and passenger of the Mustang were taken to the hospital. The passenger was in critical condition and “fighting for their life” according to a Tweet posted by Metro. The driver is being booked into the Clark County Detention Center for suspected impaired driving, the Tweet said.

Northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard weree closed from Moberly Avenue to Robindale Road and westbound lanes of Robindale Road are closed from Giles Street to Las Vegas Boulevard, Gordon said.

Metro advises the public to avoid the area if possible and expect delays until about 9 or 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at je rrones@reviewjournal.com or 70 2-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

East Robindale Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, las vegas, nv