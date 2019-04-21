1 critically injured after apartment fire in western Las Vegas

Firefighters battle a blaze at 3231 Jericho St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Clark County Fire Department)

An apartment fire in the west valley left a person hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Fire crews received report of a fire about 8:10 p.m. at 3231 Jericho St., near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, the department said Saturday night. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story apartment building with smoke and flames billowing from the first floor.

The fire was knocked down about 8:25 p.m., the department said. Firefighters rescued one person, who was found in critical condition.

The injured person was taken to University Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the department has not estimated the cost of damage. Officials called Southwest Gas and NV Energy to the scene to assist with utilities, the department said.

It was unknown if the American Red Cross will be needed to relocate anyone.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.