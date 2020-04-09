1 critically injured after crash in central Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department said a white SUV struck a red car near Eastern and Sahara avenues after the car entered an oncoming lane of travel.

One person was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday, April 8, 2020, near Eastern Avenue and Sunrise Street, according to Las Vegas police. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash in the central valley that sent one person to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a white SUV struck a red car near Eastern Avenue and Sunrise Street after the car entered an oncoming lane of travel at about 8 p.m.

Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra said the driver of the red car was driven to a hospital in critical condition.

By about 11 p.m., investigators were still inspecting the crash. Ibarra said the agency’s “fatal team” was also investigating the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

