1 critically injured in ATV crash in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in critical condition after a Saturday afternoon all-terrain vehicle crash in the east valley.

About 4 p.m. Saturday the man lost control of an ATV near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North. He suffered a head injury and was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Hank said.

Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas