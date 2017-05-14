ad-fullscreen
1 critically injured in ATV crash in east Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2017 - 8:01 pm
 

A man is in critical condition after a Saturday afternoon all-terrain vehicle crash in the east valley.

About 4 p.m. Saturday the man lost control of an ATV near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North. He suffered a head injury and was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Hank said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Circular
