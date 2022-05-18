77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

1 critically injured in suspected DUI crash on Tropicana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2022 - 7:03 am
 
A tow truck removes a vehicle Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from a Tuesday night crash that injured ...
A tow truck removes a vehicle Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from a Tuesday night crash that injured one on East Tropicana Avenue near Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One motorist was critically injured and another was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a three-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police said at 11:36 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision involving a 1994 Ford F-150 and a 2020 Toyota Corolla occurred on East Tropicana Avenue near Maryland Parkway. As the drivers of the two vehicles inspected the damage from the collision and called the police, a third vehicle approached and struck the rear of the pickup. This, in turn, pinned the driver of the Toyota between the first two vehicles. The injured driver, a 55-year-old man from Las Vegas, was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle that slammed into the pickup, Serena Mueller, 24, of Las Vegas, was ultimately arrested after police said she “exhibited indicators of impairment.” Clark County Detention Center records show she was booked at the jail on counts of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, failure to decrease speed or use due care, and driving on a non-Nevada license while Nevada license is suspended.

She was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court early Wednesday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100K
Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100K
2
Woman dies after attending Lovers & Friends Festival, coroner says
Woman dies after attending Lovers & Friends Festival, coroner says
3
‘Superbug’ outbreaks reported at Nevada hospitals, nursing facilities
‘Superbug’ outbreaks reported at Nevada hospitals, nursing facilities
4
Raiders sign 3 free agents
Raiders sign 3 free agents
5
Giuliana and Bill Rancic open restaurant on the Strip
Giuliana and Bill Rancic open restaurant on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Major real estate brokerage expands to Las Vegas
By Emerson Drewes / RJ

One of the largest independent residential realty brokerages in the U.S. is bringing its business to Las Vegas as part of its western regional expansion.