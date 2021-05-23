79°F
1 critically injured, lanes closed after east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 2:32 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Sunday morning crash in east Las Vegas that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive and involved two vehicles. Impairment is suspected for one of the the drivers, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said.

The person with life-threatening injuries was a passenger in the car hit by the suspected impaired driver, Herring said.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Traffic was still shut down at the intersection Sunday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

