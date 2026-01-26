31°F
1 dead, 1 critical after early morning high-speed crash in Las Vegas

Police investigate a deadly crash Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, near Buffalo Drive and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
Police investigate a deadly crash Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, near Buffalo Drive and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2026 - 5:44 am
 
Updated January 26, 2026 - 6:59 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning.

Lt. Matthew Carter of the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a text message that the crash occurred at about 12:35 a.m. near Buffalo Drive and Twain Avenue.

Carter said a vehicle traveling south on Buffalo at a high rate of speed collided with another vehicle traveling west on Twain as it passed the intersection.

Both occupants in the southbound vehicle were ejected, according to police. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured, Carter said.

