1 dead, 1 critical after early morning high-speed crash in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning.

Brightline’s Florida operation gives glimpse toward Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail service

Police investigate a deadly crash Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, near Buffalo Drive and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning.

Lt. Matthew Carter of the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a text message that the crash occurred at about 12:35 a.m. near Buffalo Drive and Twain Avenue.

Carter said a vehicle traveling south on Buffalo at a high rate of speed collided with another vehicle traveling west on Twain as it passed the intersection.

Both occupants in the southbound vehicle were ejected, according to police. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured, Carter said.