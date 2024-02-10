1 dead, 1 faces life-threatening injuries in morning crash

Impairment is suspected in a 4:12 a.m. Saturday crash at North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt.Matt Arnold.

Impairment is suspected in a fatal collision early Saturday morning that also sent another person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at 4:12 a.m. at North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Arnold.

A truck moving at a high rate of speed northbound on Lamb and hit another vehicle, Arnold said in a text.

One motorist died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Impairment is suspected for the driver of the tuck,” Arnold stated.

Motorists are urged to avid the area as Metro’s fatal detail investigates for several hours.

