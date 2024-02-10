45°F
Local Las Vegas

1 dead, 1 faces life-threatening injuries in morning crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2024 - 6:39 am
 
Updated February 10, 2024 - 6:45 am
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Impairment is suspected in a fatal collision early Saturday morning that also sent another person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at 4:12 a.m. at North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Arnold.

A truck moving at a high rate of speed northbound on Lamb and hit another vehicle, Arnold said in a text.

One motorist died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Impairment is suspected for the driver of the tuck,” Arnold stated.

Motorists are urged to avid the area as Metro’s fatal detail investigates for several hours.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

