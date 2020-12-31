1 dead, 1 hospitalized in southwest Las Vegas crash

One person died, another was hospitalized and an intersection in southwest Las Vegas is closed Wednesday while police investigate a crash.

Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Officers were called at 3:23 p.m. to South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue, past Blue Diamond Road after a two-vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One driver was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening. Metro Lt. Dustin Butler said investigators suspect the driver was impaired and speeding.

A second driver was taken to Spring Valley Hospital but died while being transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Butler said.

Fort Apache is closed between Blue Diamond and West Gomer Avenue while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

