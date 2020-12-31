44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in southwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 4:12 pm
 
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and ...
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and ...
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and ...
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and ...
Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

One person died, another was hospitalized after a crash in southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:23 p.m. to South Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue, past Blue Diamond Road after a two-vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One driver was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening. Metro Lt. Dustin Butler said investigators suspect the driver was impaired and speeding.

A second driver was taken to Spring Valley Hospital but died while being transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Butler said.

Fort Apache is closed between Blue Diamond and West Gomer Avenue while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevadans 75 and up elevated in COVID-19 vaccine queue, Sisolak says
Nevadans 75 and up elevated in COVID-19 vaccine queue, Sisolak says
2
Police roll out special bike in Las Vegas to catch careless drivers
Police roll out special bike in Las Vegas to catch careless drivers
3
Father fatally shot, son questioned in western Las Vegas
Father fatally shot, son questioned in western Las Vegas
4
5 arrested in Henderson after string of ATM thefts
5 arrested in Henderson after string of ATM thefts
5
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST