50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 8:55 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a fiery two-car collision early Saturday in the Spring Valley area, Las Vegas police said.

The two vehicles crashed within the intersection of Flamingo and Lindell roads at about 3:45 a.m. and both quickly caught fire.

One of the drivers died on impact before their vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The occupants of the other automobile were able to get out amid the blaze, but the driver suffered serious injuries.

The Clark County Fire Department arrived and doused the pair of car fires.

Police are investigating the accident.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
1 killed, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash
1 killed, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash
2
A 1st look inside the $17M rooftop brewpub opening on the Strip
A 1st look inside the $17M rooftop brewpub opening on the Strip
3
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
4
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak loses his job
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak loses his job
5
JONAH GOLDBERG: Republicans want to win — and Trump’s now a loser
JONAH GOLDBERG: Republicans want to win — and Trump’s now a loser
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gwen Vaughn, left, diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, works with her physical therapist Kelly ...
Lou Ruvo Center ‘saved my life twice,’ woman says
By / RJ

Gwen Vaughn took care of her mother with Parkinson’s at home until the disease progressed to where Nancy needed to enter a memory care facility. Then Gwen herself was diagnosed with the disease at age 48.