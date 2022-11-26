1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday

The two vehicles crashed within the intersection of Flamingo and Lindell roads at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a fiery two-car collision early Saturday in the Spring Valley area, Las Vegas police said.

The two vehicles crashed within the intersection of Flamingo and Lindell roads at about 3:45 a.m. and both quickly caught fire.

One of the drivers died on impact before their vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The occupants of the other automobile were able to get out amid the blaze, but the driver suffered serious injuries.

The Clark County Fire Department arrived and doused the pair of car fires.

Police are investigating the accident.

