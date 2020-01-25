1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Las Vegas crash

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Friday night at the scene. A 34-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries and was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Friday night and a 34-year-old woman was injured in a crash in northwest Las Vegas.

The man — whose name hasn’t been released — was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement early Saturday morning.

A 34-year-old woman was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

The crash happened at 7:37 p.m. on West Deer Springs Way west of the intersection with North Durango Drive, police said.

The woman — who was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey — was making a U-turn on Deer Springs Way and crossed into the path of a 2014 Ducati Superbike which was traveling west, according to the statement. The front of the woman’s vehicle struck the left side of the motorcycle.

It was the 10th traffic-related fatality this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.