1 dead, 16 hurt in school bus-car crash in northeast Las Vegas — VIDEO

One student and his mom recount their experience from the bus crash this morning after leaving UMC, and a UMC representative gives an update on the status of the patients. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency personnel work the scene of a crash involving a rolled over school bus on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Emergency personnel work the scene of a crash involving a rolled over school bus on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A Clark County Paramedic Rescue ambulance arrives at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Several students were injured when a school bus involved in a crash rolled over near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Clark County Paramedic Rescue ambulance arrives at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Several students were injured when a school bus involved in a crash rolled over near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A MedicWest ambulance arrives at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Several students were injured when school bus involved in a crash rolled over near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Police inspect the scene of a crash between a car and a school bus near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Police inform parents about the scene of a crash involving a rolled-over school bus on Thursday, May 4, 2017, near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Clark County School District Police Department Capt. Ken Young briefs the media on the crash between a car and a school bus that caused the bus to roll over on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Clark County School District Police Department Capt. Ken Young briefs the media on the crash between a car and a school bus that caused the bus to roll over on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Police inspect the scene of a crash that caused a school bus to roll over on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A family stands inside the crime scene tape at the scene of a crash that caused a school bus to roll over on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Students stand near a rolled-over school bus that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A school bus involved in a crash rolled over near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Students and emergency personnel stand near a rolled-over school bus that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Emergency personnel wait with stretchers after a school bus involved in a crash rolled over on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Students stand near a rolled-over school bus that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A school bus crash has closed the intersection of Carey and Nellis in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A crash between a school bus and a sedan in northeast Las Vegas early Thursday killed the driver of the car.

The crash near Nellis Boulevard and East Carey Avenue between a Clark County School District bus bound for Bailey Middle School and a white sedan occurred about 8:30 a.m., Metro Officer Jacinto Rivera said. The impact caused the bus to roll onto its side.

At least 15 of the 48 students on the bus were transported to nearby hospitals, said Capt. Ken Young of the Clark County School District Police Department. A juvenile passenger in the car was hospitalized in critical condition, he said. Young said the child was not a student at Bailey.

Thirteen students from the bus were taken to University Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries, UMC officials said.

At least two students were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Young praised what he called “a great response from our driver” in getting students off the bus and providing “excellent care” after the accident, as Metro, CCSD police and the Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene.

“This could have been worse,” Young said. “At this point in time we are celebrating the driver.”

Yolanda Valentine, mother of Johnathan Blount, an eighth-grader on bus, said she rushed to the staging area set up in a nearby Lowe’s parking lot and was quickly reunited with her son.

Valentine said her son, who had an icepack on his neck, did not appear to be seriously injured. She said she planned to take him to the doctor to make sure.

She said she couldn’t understand how the bus flipped.

“It makes me a little nervous,” Valentine said, adding she’ll probably drive her son to school the next few days.

Other parents rushed to Bailey Middle School, at 2500 N. Hollywood Boulevard, to seek information on their children as news of the crash broke.

School officials said the school’s principal was not in campus but had been informed of the accident. They declined further comment and asked members of the news media to leave the property.

Young said the school day would continue normally at Bailey, and the school will provide counseling to students who were affected by crash.

The intersection at Carey and Nellis is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers investigate the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal staff writers Blake Apgar, Meghin Delaney, Lawren Linehan and Wesley Juhl contributed to this story. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

E. Carey Ave. and North Lamont Street, Las Vegas, nv