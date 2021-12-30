1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in northeast Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred on Pabco Road shortly before 7 a.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old motorist was killed and two other men were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on Pabco Road, about 6 miles north of East Lake Lake Mead Boulevard.

A Ford Mustang was southbound on Pabco when it veered into oncoming traffic, striking a Toyota Tacoma head on, police said.

The Las Vegas resident driving the car died at the scene, while the two young men in the pickup truck were taken to University Medical Center with “moderate” injuries, police said.

This was the 149th traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roads this year.

