1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2021 - 10:37 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in southeast Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m. at 10699 Pabco Road, near Clark County Wetlands Park.

The crash involved a Toyota Tacoma and a Ford Mustang, police said.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center, while the third died at the scene, police said.

Police said at 9:45 a.m. that the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

