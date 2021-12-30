1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in southeast Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in southeast Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m. at 10699 Pabco Road, near Clark County Wetlands Park.

The crash involved a Toyota Tacoma and a Ford Mustang, police said.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center, while the third died at the scene, police said.

Police said at 9:45 a.m. that the investigation was ongoing.

