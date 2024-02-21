1 dead, 2 injured in south Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas police are investigating an early Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

Las Vegas police are investigating an early Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:41 a.m. near E. Silverado Ranch and Bermuda Road.

Police said two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, LVMPD said.

E. Silverado Ranch, east of Bermuda Road to Pollock Drive, was closed due to debris and the continuing investigation.

LVMPD Fatal detectives are on scene and will take over the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.