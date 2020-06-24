1 dead, 2 injured in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash

The vehicles appeared to be going in the same direction when the crash occurred, police said.

A man is dead and two people were injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. near South Durango Drive and West Patrick Lane, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Ribeck. The vehicles appeared to be going in the same direction when the crash occurred.

The driver in one vehicle was killed. A man and woman in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. The streets in the area are shut down as police investigate.

Impairment is not suspected at this time, Ribeck said.

