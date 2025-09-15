93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Semi-truck driver accused of DUI after fatal crash in Las Vegas
Ishe Smith sorts the mail he will deliver on his route as a mail carrier while starting his shi ...
Ex-boxing champ now punching clock as Las Vegas mailman
Police stand in front of a Henderson home on on Sunday, April 14, 2024, where a multi-day stand ...
If police raid a home in search of a somebody who doesn’t live there, who pays for repairs?
Man claims he was defrauded out of millions by Las Vegas dancer; her attorney says suit is sour grapes
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2025 - 10:31 am
 

A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. in the area of East Starr Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

One person was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police said that impairment is not suspected at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area as there will be several road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES