1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas Valley
A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.
A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. in the area of East Starr Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
One person was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.
Police said that impairment is not suspected at this time.
The public is asked to avoid the area as there will be several road closures.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.