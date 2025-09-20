77°F
1 dead after being hit by train in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2025 - 10:55 pm
 

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the central Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation showed that the person died after being struck by the train near West Charleston Boulevard and South Commerce Street, near the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

