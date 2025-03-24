84°F
1 dead after car strikes 2 people on scooters in southwest Las Vegas

Police close off Warm Springs Road near Jones Boulevard near a crash near Torrey Pines Drive on ...
Police close off Warm Springs Road near Jones Boulevard near a crash near Torrey Pines Drive on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2025 - 4:54 pm
 
Updated March 24, 2025 - 5:10 pm

A person died after a car struck two people on scooters Monday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The crash occurred around 4:21 p.m. near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive. Both people driving scooters were taken to a nearby hospital after the crash, where one was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene. Police said they did not suspect the driver to be impaired.

An investigation is ongoing. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

