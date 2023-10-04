73°F
Local Las Vegas

1 dead after central Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 8:43 am
 
Updated October 4, 2023 - 9:02 am
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was northbound on Valley View in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan and failed to negotiate the curve into Harmon, striking a barrier.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, which continued to travel for several hundred feet before stopping on the north curb.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is Metro’s 116th traffic-related death in its jurisdiction this year.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

