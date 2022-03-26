1 dead after crash in downtown Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Bonanza Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died after a multivehicle crash in downtown Las Vegas on Friday night, police said.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett. The intersection of Bonanza and North Bruce Street was closed. He said tests are ongoing to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.