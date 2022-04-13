1 dead after crash in downtown Las Vegas
The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. at North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue.
One person died after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue. A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the hospital, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.
No further information was available.
