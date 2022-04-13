49°F
1 dead after crash in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2022 - 11:03 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue. A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the hospital, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

