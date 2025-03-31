1 dead after crash Monday in southeast Las Vegas
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Monday morning that left a man dead in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash, which involved two trucks, occurred at about 7:16 a.m. near Boulder Highway and South Sandhill Road.
One driver was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, authorities said.
Police noted that the other driver remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected at this time.
No further information was immediately available.
