1 dead after fire at west Las Vegas apartment complex

A fire burned a first floor apartment unit at 3800 Wynn Road on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, leaving one person dead. (Clark County Fire Department)

A person died in a fire at a west valley apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews began responding to a fire from a first-floor unit in a two-story apartment building at 3800 Wynn Road around 3 p.m., using hose lines to extinguish the flames.

Around 3:10 p.m., fire crews found a person dead inside the unit where the fire originated. No other apartment units were affected by the fire and no other residents were displaced, officials said.

The fire is under investigation.

